Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Angelina Jolie and Brad Pitt’s daughter Shiloh announced that she has filed to drop her father’s last name in the Los Angeles Times.

Two months after the daughter of the former Hollywood power couple filed to drop “Pitt” from her last name, the 18-year-old announced in the newspaper that she had gone through the following step in California’s name-change process. According to California law, one must have the name-change legal forms published in a newspaper ad for one month, and once published, the request will show up in the legal notice section of the paper, only then can a judge approve a petition to change one’s name.

In the announcement, she revealed that she was filing to change her name to “Shiloh Jolie,” dropping her father’s last name altogether. According to TMZ, Shiloh’s documents were filed on her 18th birthday, 27 May.

Sources reportedly close to Pitt have claimed that the Oscar winner is “aware and upset” at the name-change filing.

“He’s aware and upset that Shiloh dropped his last name,” the source told the People. “The reminders that he’s lost his children, is of course not easy for Brad. He loves his children and misses them. It’s very sad.”

A source close to the family revealed that the actor has “virtually no contact” with his adult children – including Maddox, 22, Pax, 20, Zahara, 19, and Shiloh – but still has visitation with his younger children, twins Knox and Vivienne, 16.

“He has virtually no contact with the adult kids. His engagement with the younger kids is more limited in recent months because of his filming schedule,” the source said, adding that the estranged couple’s custody agreement allows visitation rights to their children who are still minors. “[Angelina] has the kids most of the time, but per their agreement, he has visitation with the younger kids.”

Notably, Shiloh isn’t the first to publicly forego their father’s last name, with many of the Brangelina brood opting to go by their mother’s last name instead. In the Playbill for the new musical The Outsiders, which the Eternals actor produced with the assistance of Vivienne, People confirmed that the youngest daughter was listed as “Vivienne Jolie” instead of “Vivienne Jolie-Pitt.”

In a video shared by Essence last November, the former couple’s eldest daughter Zahara notably introduced herself as “Zahara Marley Jolie” while joining the Mu Pi chapter of the Alpha Kappa Alpha sorority at her university, Spelman College. She was seen dancing alongside her fellow sorority sisters before introducing herself, “My name is Zahara Marley Jolie. And [I] landed all the way from the Golden State in the city full of angels: Los Angeles, California.”