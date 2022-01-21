Social media users can’t believe Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader have been ‘quietly dating’ each other for over a year.

On Thursday 20 January, People reported that the Pitch Perfect actor and Saturday Night Live alum have managed to keep their romance under the wraps for so long due to the pandemic, citing a source close to the couple.

The source continued: “They’re both hysterical so they must keep each other laughing all of the time. [Kendrick’s] really, really happy.”

Hader was previously dating Rachel Bilson but the pair split up in July 2020 – six months after they made their relationship official at the Golden Globe Awards. He also shares three children with ex-wife, filmmaker Maggie Carey.

Soon after news of their secret romance broke, Kendrick and Hader’s fans rushed to Twitter to confirm that Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were no longer the unlikeliest couple in Hollywood.

One social media user wrote: “Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick is such a random pair but good for them. I love them both.”

Another Twitter user noted: “Bill Hader and Anna Kendrick dating definitely wasn’t on the 2022 bingo card.”

Meanwhile Sabrina Ramirez expressed her dismay, tweeting: “Screaming, crying, throwing up because Bill Hader is dating Anna Kendrick and not me.”

This was a popular sentiment on Twitter, after reports that Hader and Kendrick were in fact dating, prompting others to wonder: “What is it that SNL men have that other guys don’t have?”

There were multiple other references to Davidson’s shock romance with beauty mogul and reality TV star Kardashian, who met on the set of SNL last year when Kardashian made her debut as the sketch comedy show’s celebrity host.

They also shared an on-screen kiss as Aladdin and Princess Jasmine during a skit.

Twitter user Cary Bradshaw compared Hader and Kendrick to Tesla founder Elon Musk and musician Grimes “but for NPR listeners.”

Musk and Grimes broke up in 2021 after three years together.

Still other social media users rushed to Google to ensure the age difference between Hader and Kendrick wasn’t “problematic”.

Twitter user Jesper noted: “Learning that Anna Kendrick and Bill Hader were dating led me to realise Hader is much younger than I thought and Kendrick is much older.”

During a promotional appearance in 2020, Kendrick said she was learning the importance of setting boundaries when she’s dating, recalling how she once broke up with someone because he did not respect her.

She explained: ”Looking back now, it’s like, ‘Oh god, I acted like such a jerk in that relationship.’ Or all the times I didn’t feel strong enough to say, ‘You can’t speak to me that way.’ I’m just so happy that I’m clearer now about what I will accept from people in my life.”