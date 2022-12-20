Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Anna Kendrick has returned to Twitter after three months with a subtle dig at Elon Musk.

The 37-year-old actor and singer had taken a three-month hiatus from Twitter while she focused on directing her first movie, The Dating Game. In the meantime, Tesla CEO Elon Musk has been at the centre of many controversies after his $44bn purchase of the social media platform.

On 18 December, Kendrick poked fun at Musk when she made her return to Twitter.

“Hey guys! What’s been going on?? I was away directing my first movie, so I haven’t really been on Twitter in three months!” she tweeted. “I hope a bunch of weird shit didn’t go down on this app while I was away!”

Unsurprisingly, Kendrick’s tweet received thousands of replies from fellow Twitter users who pretended as if the Into the Woods star missed nothing during her Twitter break.

“not at all, everything has been totally normal and fine,” one user sarcastically responded, while someone else joked: “Everything is fine.”

Another fan replied: “Psssst. Nobody tell her. Be cool, folks. Be cool. Let her find out on her own…”

“Na nothing. Status quo. Same old, same old. Sun rises. Sun sets. Some car salesman supposedly owns it, but who knows? Oh, if you break a rule, next day it’s new rules,” one user said.

The future for Elon Musk remains uncertain after the billionaire tweeted a poll on Sunday evening asking users if he should step down as CEO of Twitter and told them he would “abide by the results”.

The poll attracted more than 17 million voters in just 12 hours, with 57.5 per cent voting “Yes.” After the results of the poll were revealed, Musk suggested that future polls should only be open to those who pay for the Twitter Blue subscription service.

The Twitter poll is just the latest in a series of changes made to the app since Musk’s Twitter takeover. Earlier this week, Twitter suspended the accounts of more than half a dozen journalists who criticised Musk – after the billionaire accused reporters of “doxxing” him, or publishing private or identifying information for malicious intent.

The suspensions came one day after the account known as ElonJet, which used publicly available information to track the movements of Musk’s private planes, was also banned from Twitter.

Now, new research has shown an increase in hate speech and threats of violence directed at LGBTQ people on Twitter, along with a surge in racist and anti-Semitic content following Musk’s purchase.