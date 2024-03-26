Anne Hathaway reveals the reason she quit drinking

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anne Hathaway spoke candidly about why she quit drinking in her recent interview with Vanity Fair.

While some may continue to drink casually throughout their lives, splitting a bottle of wine at dinner or having a mimosa at brunch, the 41-year-old Hollywood star knew she had to kick alcohol out early on.

In conversation with the outlet for their April 2024 cover issue, Hathaway explained that indulging in alcohol never sat right with her, which is why she cut it completely from her lifestyle.

“I knew deep down it wasn’t for me,” she admitted. “And it just felt so extreme to have to say, ‘But none?’ But none. If you’re allergic to something or have an anaphylactic reaction to something, you don’t argue with it. So I stopped arguing with it.”

Additionally, the Devil Wears Prada lead found motivation in motherhood. When Hathaway first confessed that she’d recently stopped drinking, she cited her three-year-old son as a main factor in her newfound sobriety. She wanted to be more present and aware as a parent, and no alcohol helped with that.

That said, The Princess Diaries actor recognised that her method might not work well for others. “It’s a path everybody has to walk for themselves,” she told Vanity Fair.

“My personal experience with it is that everything is better. For me, it was wallowing fuel. And I don’t like to wallow,” Hathaway continued. “The thing that I have faith in is that everybody else is going to have one or two drinks, and by the time everybody gets to two drinks, you’ll feel like you’ve had two drinks – but without the hangover.”

In Hathaway’s pursuit of a healthy mind and body, she’s made sharp decisions that freed her of unnecessary stress.

She said: “I make a lot of my lifestyle choices in service of supporting mental health. I stopped participating in things that I know to be draining or can cause spirals. I actually don’t have a relationship with myself online.”

But Hathaway does have a relationship with herself, a positive, self-assured, and confident one. At the beginning of her career, she was told she had no sex appeal, but that never got to her head.

“I was like, ‘I’m a Scorpio. I know what I’m like on a Saturday night,’” she proclaimed.

Donatella Versace has been able to recognise her daringly beautiful aura too. “Her power and beauty really caught my attention… but what gives her real strength is her kindness and compassion,” the designer said of Hathaway.