TV presenter Anne Robinson has confirmed that she is in a relationship with the Queen’s ex-husband Andrew Parker Bowles.

Unconfirmed reports at the end of last year suggested that the host, 79, who is best known for her former stint on the quiz showWeakest Link, and the retired cavalry officer, 84, were dating.

Robinson confirmed those rumours in an interview with Saga magazine, saying: “Yes. Full stop. Mind your own business.”

Parker Bowles married Camilla in 1973 and they had two children together, Tom and Laura, before divorcing in 1995. The King divorced from Diana, Princess of Wales in 1996, and married Camilla in April 2005.

Parker Bowles remarried garden designer Rosemary Dickinson in 1996, and they were together until Dickinson’s death in 2010.

Robinson reflected on returning to dating in her seventies after being single for more than a decade, following her divorce from her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007.

She told Saga: “I’d been out of the game for so long. And also I don’t drink. If you don’t drink, you’re not as reckless are you?

“I’m a great believer in surprising yourself by taking risks. Personally and professionally. Nothing ventured, nothing gained. If the worst that can happen is you get some egg on your face, that’s not terrible is it?”

Robinson previously hosted Channel 4 quiz show Countdown, becoming its sixth presenter and the first female to take the role, before stepping down in 2022 having recorded 265 episodes of the show.

Before that, she fronted the BBC game show The Weakest Link from 2000 to 2012. Robinson became known for delivering cutting remarks and deadpan delivery to contestants, with her catchphrase: “You are the weakest link, goodbye”.

Robinson added that she found dating to be easier as she gets older, adding: “You’re much more selective about what you’re going to get into a tizz about. Nothing matters that much. You’re not going to change.”

She was previously married to the late Charles Wilson, a former journalist and newspaper executive, until 1973 and got from divorced her second husband, John Penrose, in 2007.

Parker Bowles and the Queen have remained friends, with the former army officer among the select guest list for the King’s coronation. Their grandchildren and children were all presenter at the coronation and often attend large-scale royal events.

The interview is in June’s issue of Saga magazine

With additional reporting from PA.