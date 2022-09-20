Most US adults under 65 should be screened for anxiety, expert panel recommends

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

The US Preventive Service Task Force has officially recommended that adults under the age of 65 should be screened for anxiety.

On Tuesday the USPSTF, an independent group of medical experts, revealed that its draft recommendation is now entering a public comment period, before being officially finalised. The document will be receiving public comments until 17 October at 11:59 PM EDT.

Speaking to CNN about the draft, task force member Lori Pbert addressed the benefits of screening for anxiety at an early age.

“[The panel] found that screening for anxiety in adults younger than 65, and that includes those who are pregnant and postpartum ... can help identify anxiety early,” she said. “So it’s truly exciting.”

Pbert, who is a clinical psychologist and professor at the University of Massachusetts Chan Medical School, also said that the recommendation was made “because of its public health importance, especially with the increased focus on mental health in this country that we’ve been having for the past few years”.

However, the expert panel also noted that they are still unsure if adults at the age of 65 or older should be screened for anxiety.

“The USPSTF concludes that the current evidence is insufficient to assess the balance of benefits and harms of screening for anxiety in older adults,” the company’s recommendation reads.

The task force went on to describe how anxiety disorders are often “characterized by greater duration or intensity of a stress response over everyday events”.

More follows…