Anya Taylor-Joy shares anatomical ‘heart cakes’ to celebrate wedding anniversary

Anya Taylor-Joy shared photos of her “anatomically correct heart cakes” from her secret first wedding ceremony.

The 27-year-old Furiosa actor offered her Instagram followers a glimpse into her private New Orleans nuptials to musician Malcolm McRae, which she celebrated in April 2022 ahead of the couple’s second, star-studded wedding in Venice in October 2023.

“Two years ago, on April Fools, I secretly married my best friend in New Orleans. The magic of that day is ingrained in every cell of my being, forever,” she wrote in the caption, celebrating her other half. “Happy second ( first ) anniversary my love…you’re the coolest.”

Among a carousel of intimate photos and videos of the celebration taken by pals Cara Delevingne and Sebastian Faena, the actor showed off some unique wedding cakes in the shape of an anatomically correct heart.

“N.B yes, those are anatomically correct heart cakes,” she added. “Yes, I am the vampire Lestat.”

Taylor-Joy referred to two small heart-like cakes displayed on a white plate surrounded by pools of blood-red fruit syrup. The Queen’s Gambit star shared a clip on her Instagram story of her and her husband crossing arms with each other while they both took a bite of the bloody heart cakes.

The Instagram carousel also included the Peaky Blinders actor donning her Dior wedding dress adorned with sweet flowers and birds and a gorgeous floor-length veil. “Beautifully embroidered with our love story by @dior,” she wrote of her bridal gown. In one clip, Taylor-Joy can be seen showing off her dress in the soft candlelight of the church.

Her husband, 29, shared his own Instagram post for the couple’s wedding anniversary, writing in the caption: “I love you now and somehow I always have and somehow it will never end. Happy two year anniversary (yesterday), beautiful.”

The caption accompanied a pair of wedding photos as well as a clip of himself and his wife loved up and enjoying each other’s company, kissing and talking to one another.

Their secret first ceremony predated their much grander Venice nuptials at the historic Palazzo Pisani Moretta in Venice. The star-studded event included guests such as Delevingne, Evan Ross, Miles Teller, Nicholas Hoult and Julia Garner. The couple reportedly capped off the weekend with an extravagant brunch at the St Regis Hotel, which boasted views of the Grand Canal.

Sparks flew between the couple after they first met at the March 2021 premiere of Taylor-Joy’s critically lauded Netflix series The Queen’s Gambit. Only days after meeting the actor, McRae wrote an original song for the actor and posted clips on Instagram of him performing the song with his band More.

“I wrote this song for Anya two days after meeting her,” McRae wrote at the time in the caption. “It’s called ‘Really Want to See You Again’.”

The rest is history with the pair making their red carpet debut in March 2022 at the CAA Pre-Oscar Party in Los Angeles, and Taylor-Joy opening up about her romance in an interview the following year with British Vogue.

“I’ve finally found someone who will happily sit in silence with me reading,” she gushed to the outlet. “I said to my partner the other day that he was my hobby. I see reading as something that I have to do. He loved it because he’s the same. We’re basically 80 years old and seven at the same time, and it works really well.”

As of April Fools’ Day, the pair have been married for two years.