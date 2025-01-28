Woman uses Apple Watch hack to catch cheating boyfriend

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A woman has shared the unique way she learned her boyfriend was cheating on her, with the help of his own Apple Watch.

Australian model, Christina Podolyan, shared in a video on TikTok how she figured out her now ex-boyfriend had been cheating on her with the wristband technology. “Back in the day, I used to be a flight attendant, which meant I was away from home for long periods,” she explained.

One day while she was working, her boyfriend went to a relative’s birthday party packed with attractive people who worked in the modeling industry. “I didn’t think much of it. I was up in the air, I trusted him, and he texted me throughout the night,” Podolyan recounted.

She ended up receiving a call, however, from her best friend who asked her what her boyfriend was up to, and Podolyn explained that he was at a birthday party.

Her friend then paused before telling her that she had seen him in the smokers’ area of a club talking to the same woman for the past hour and watched them exchange phone numbers.

The next day Podolyan confronted her boyfriend, who told her that he didn’t want to reject the woman publicly, and she was the one who grabbed his phone to put in her contact information.

“I almost bought into that,” the TikToker said. “I thought, OK, fair enough, maybe I’m just being paranoid.”

But when she asked to see his phone she spotted the name “Sophie” alongside “900 poop emojis.”

“Do you really think I’d write her name like that? Obviously, she put it in,” her boyfriend told her.

The she surrepticiously checked his Apple Watch, which she spotted lying in the apartment.

“When I unlocked the Apple Watch and went into messages, my heart sank,” Podolyan said. “Even though he was deleting messages off his iPhone, he forgot to delete certain texts from his Apple Watch since they were synced.”

“He obviously never thought I would even think to check the Apple Watch,” she continued.

The TikToker found 20 different chats with women who were saved under fake names such as “Frank from work.” Podolyan also found the girl from the party he was messaging as he told her that he had broken up with his girlfriend and wasn’t with her anymore.

“He was living ten different lives,” she said. “Ladies, stay woke. You are not crazy if your gut is yelling at you — just check the Apple Watch.”

The video went on to receive over 400,000 views with many people turning to the comments section, explaining that they’ve had similar situations within their own relationships.

“I found out on the Apple Watch too girl — I recently watched the recording I took on my phone and full hand shakes. Worst feeling ever,” one comment read.

“That’s how I found out my ex husband was cheating as well,” another commenter pointed out.