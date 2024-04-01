Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Even though April Fools’ Day rolls around each year, there are always some unsuspecting people who fall for a gag or two.

From major corporations, brands, and even celebrities, everyone wants to be in on the fun, as they all try to outdo each other.

Some of the finest and most elaborate April Fool’s Day pranks from years past have entered into history at this point, such as the televised “spaghetti harvest” hoax.

Tricksters continue to keep up the ruse every year, with celebrities such as Ant and Dec getting in on the action for 1 April 2024.

Here is a roundup of the best pranks and gags from this year’s April Fool’s Day...

Krispy Kreme lets customers glaze anything… even a pizza

Krispy Kreme has a one day special offer inviting customers to come in and glaze anything they like – a slice of pizza, your cheeseburger, or even your morning oats.

Alison Hammond pranked on This Morning

Alison Hammond falls victim to April Fool’s prank live on This Morning

Alison Hammond fell victim to an April Fools’ Day prank as she made her return to This Morning on Monday. Hammond and co-host Dermot O’Leary were interviewing a “guest” who apparently discovered her £1.50 vase was worth £30,000. Hijinks ensue.

Aldi’s unveils haggis ice cream

In a move that may potentially divide the nation, Aldi Scotland revealed a line of haggis-infused ice cream. Not for the faint of heart, obviously.

Dulux drops its new range of “scratch and sniff” paint

Dulux’s Easter-inspired range sounds almost too good to be true. The new revolutionary “Scratch & Sniff” collection features shades like Chocolate Sprinkles, Hazelnut Truffle, Cookie Dough, and Caramel Cream, and dries in only two hours. After that, scratch and sniff all you want!

As Dulux says: “Whether you’re redecorating your kitchen, bedroom, or even your bathroom, now every room can be a sensory spectacle.”

Sainsbury's drops new trolley

For everyone who likes to shop till they drop, Sainsbury has a solution. An obvious favourite, this one.

Ant and Dec announce hiatus

Ant and Dec have decided to announce an immediate hiatus to ply their trade somewhere else – the kitchen. Ant said: “I believe that food has the power to bring people together and create cherished memories, that’s how my family feel when I make them beans on toast. I am excited to embark on this culinary journey with my sous chef, Dec.”

Honda’s pet-activated wireless system

Honda’s Pet Activated Wireless System (Honda)

Honda’s new “state-of-the-art, dog-first” technology, PAW-S, is a godsend for pet lovers. The new vehicle entry activation system supposedly allows your dog to access the car boot, and plenty of canine-friendly amenities, without any need for the owner to be around. Pooches can also use smart in-car technology to go for walks with their fellow four-legged friends.

Just stop oil announces their collaboration with Gorilla Glue

A partnership for the ages... or maybe just today. Climate protest activist group Just Stop Oil announced they had entered a partnership with American adhesive manufacturer Gorilla Glue. Mark Mercurio, president and chief executive officer of Gorilla Glue, said, “From glueing to roads or government departments, our incredibly strong range of polyurethane epoxies will keep environmental defenders in place for longer.”