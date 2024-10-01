Ariana Grande reveals the cosmetic procedures she’s had done: ‘Why do we care?’

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Ariana Grande has finally come clean about the cosmetic procedures she’s undergone after years of fan speculation.

While both fans and critics have claimed that the 31-year-old has received plastic surgery in the past, Grande recently confirmed that she’s never gone under the knife. However, that’s not to say that she isn’t open to one surgery in particular.

During Vanity Fair’s infamous lie detector test, Grande’s Wicked co-star, Cynthia Erivo, questioned whether Grande had undergone any cosmetic procedures. Erivo pushed the subject, clarifying whether the former The Voice coach had undergone any specific surgeries.

When asked whether she’s gotten a nose job, Grande answered: “No.”

As for whether she’s had a “boob job,” Grande replied: “No, can you imagine?”

But when it came time to answer if she’s had a “facelift,” the former Nickelodeon star wasn’t as dismissive. “No, not yet. I’m open,” she told the 37-year-old Harriet lead.

open image in gallery Ariana Grande tells Cynthia Erivo she’s never gotten a nose job, chin implant, or facelift ( Getty Images )

Grande proceeded to scoff at subsequent questions regarding “fox eye lifts,” admitting she’d never heard of the surgery – which alters your eye shape – until internet sleuths had accused her of getting it. However, the Victorious star was curious about chin implants, asking: “How do they do that?”

When it came time for Erivo to question whether Grande has gotten a “BBL,” otherwise known as Brazilian butt lift, the Grammy winner fibbed. “Yes,” she lied.

“I’ve had fillers in various places, and Botox,” the vocalist admitted. “But I stopped like four years ago. And that is the extent.” The lie detector test administrator then reaffirmed Grande’s confession, confirming she was telling the truth.

While rumors of Grande’s supposed surgeries have swirled for years, the on-stage performer has never been given the chance to speak out against them. When Erivo brought up the subject, Grande was happy to answer the questions and debunk the “YouTube people” rumors.

That said, her personal experience with cosmetic procedures doesn’t reflect her opinion on them. “In full support of all people who do these things,” she maintained. “Whatever makes women, men, non-gender conforming people feel beautiful should be allowed.”

Speaking to Vanity Fair for her September 30 cover story, Grande addressed other rumors that have surfaced about her relationship with boyfriend Ethan Slater. She began dating the Broadway actor shortly after she divorced her husband, Dalton Gomez, after two years or marriage.

The pair met on the set of Wicked, months before their relationship was confirmed in July 2023. At the time, Slater had just separated from his former wife and the mother of his two-year-old son, Lilly Jay. As a result, many speculated that Slater left his family for Grande. But according to Grande, this assumption is far from the truth.

“There couldn’t be a less accurate depiction of a human being than the one that the tabloids spread about him,” she told Vanity Fair. “The most disappointing part was to see so many people believe the worst version of it.”