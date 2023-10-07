Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez reach divorce settlement after two years of marriage

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande and Dalton Gomez have reached a divorce settlement, according to American publication TMZ.

The “One Last Time” singer will reportedly pay Gomez $1,250,000 tax-free since they signed a prenup agreement when they got married two years ago.

The Independent has contacted the representatives for Grande and Gomez’s for comment.

Gomez, who is a luxury real estate agent, will reportedly receive the money upfront, as opposed to over time.

TMZ also reports that Gomez will also receive half of the net proceeds from the sale of their LA home and Grande will pay up to $25,000 of Dalton’s attorney’s fees. According to reports, the settlement has been reached but awaits a sign off from the judge.

A source close to the situation reportedly told the publication that the pair still have mutual love and respect for each other but wanted to make sure the divorce was “done right”.

"They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process,” a source told People in September after Grande filed for divorce. The insider called the split “kind and patient”, stating that the pair had “moved on”.

Grande, 30, and Gomez, 28, began dating in January 2020 and announced their engagement 11 months later. They were married during an intimate ceremony at Grande’s home in Montecito, California, in May 2021.

“It was tiny and intimate – less than 20 people. The room was so happy and full of love. The couple and both families couldn’t be happier,” a representative for the singer told People at the time.

Prior to her 2021 wedding, Grande was previously engaged to Saturday Night Live alum Pete Davidson. However, they called off their engagement in October 2018 after just five months together. Grande is now reportedly dating her Wicked costar, Ethan Slater, sources told People.

It was reported in July that Grande and Gomez were “heading towards divorce” after Grande was spotted without her wedding ring at the Wimbledon tennis championships in London.

The two reportedly ​​tried to reconcile their marriage “a few months back,” but they’ve been “having problems” since before Grande began filming the movie musical adaptation of Wicked in London.

One source told People that Grande and Gomez “have been quietly and lovingly working on their friendship” since their separation.

“They came to the decision together. They were having problems before January, but they want to remain best friends,” another source told Page Six. “They’ve been really good friends throughout the entire process, and their friends and families have been trying to protect them.”