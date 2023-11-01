Ariana Grande spotted supporting rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater in Spamalot revival

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande has been seen supporting rumoured boyfriend Ethan Slater during the first night of previews for the Spamalot revival on Broadway.

Now that the 30-year-old vocalist’s divorce has been finalised, she’s embracing her blossoming relationship with Ethan Slater, the Broadway regular. On 31 October, Grande stepped out to support Slater, 31, in the revival in New York City, in which The Spongebob Musical star plays Prince Herbert, “The Historian.”

The “7 Rings” singer was photographed walking out of the Broadway theatre giggling with a friend while sporting a paper crown from the show.

Since news of Grande and Slater’s romance broke back in July, around the same time Slater announced his divorce from former partner Lilly Jay and Grande initially separated from Gomez, the two have been spotted together.

On 21 October, theWicked co-stars were seen engaged in an intimate dinner at Manhattan’s MO Lounge inside the Mandarin Oriental Hotel. TMZ reported that the pair sat for two hours, talking, at a private table in the corner of the dining room.

Before that, the duo made their first public debut following their respective divorces at Disneyland in Los Angeles. TMZ caught them spending time with friends inside the amusement park.

Promptly after their outing, an insider spoke to People, giving insight on their relationship and day out together. “They went with a big group of friends as well [as] her mom and brother,” the source alleged. “All of her friends love him.”

Additionally, the source claimed that the two were “really happy and really good together”.

Though the “Positions” creator initially disclosed she’d separated from the 28-year-old real estate agent in July, they’d reportedly been estranged since February. Grande then filed for divorce on 18 September. Per a People report, Gomez immediately filed a response.

“They’ve been really caring and respectful of one another through every step of this process,” another source told People at the time of Grande and Gomez’s divorce settlement, adding they were “taking their time together to slowly work through the details of the agreement privately”.

The source also claimed the root of their issues began when Grande went to London to film the movie adaptation of Wicked. Grande is set to play Glinda in the upcoming film, releasing in November of 2024, while Slater will assume the role of Boq. The on-screen rendition of the Broadway classic will be split into two parts, the second in theatres December 2025.