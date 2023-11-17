Ariana Grande supports boyfriend Ethan Slater in his ‘Spamalot’ debut

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ariana Grande supported her boyfriend Ethan Slater for the opening night of Spamalot on Broadway.

The 30-year-old pop star was spotted at New York City’s St. James Theatre for the revival of the Monty Python musical, supporting her boyfriend, Ethan Slater, who plays multiple roles in the production. As she exited the theatre, the “thank u next” singer was seen waving at fans and signing some albums and photos for fans with a Sharpie pen.

Grande rocked a strapless long black dress that ended just below her knees with a dramatic v-shaped neckline, with the pointy edges jutting toward her shoulders. She paired the look with black sheer gloves, black stockings, kitten heels, a black coat and a small black bag.

She pulled back her blond locks into a sleek, Barbie-esque ponytail and donned red lipstick paired with nude makeup and soft eyeliner, a marked departure from her makeup looks of the past.

Unfortunately for fans, the musical’s opening night ultimately didn’t end up being the Victorious alum and her Wicked co-star’s red carpet debut as a pair because the singer reportedly avoided the press line. Meanwhile, Slate showed up earlier and posed with his castmates in a group photo.

This isn’t the first time that Grande has shown up to support Slater publicly, with the “7 rings” singer cheering him on during Spamalot’s first preview, according to an Instagram video shared by a show attendee. In the clip, she could be seen smiling ear to ear as she watched the production.

In photos taken by her friend Doug Middlebrook, Grande rocked a paper Spamalot crown while holding a program for the show in her hands. Another picture showed Middlebrook laughing as he placed a crown atop the pop star’s head. That night she showed off a sleek beige dress and paired it with white lace gloves, a brown coat and boots.

A source told People at the time, “She has seen it during tech rehearsals. She was so sweet last night, taking pictures with fans and gushing about how much she was enjoying the performances. She’s a theatre kid at her core, so you see she really feels at peace being around Broadway.”

The pair connected on the set of Wicked, an adaptation of the popular musical of the same name. The couple ultimately pursued a romantic relationship off-screen after both of them separated from their significant others at the time; Grande separated from her husband Dalton Gomez and Slater separated from his wife, Lilly Jay. News of their relationship was confirmed to People in July.

“She was happy in Los Angeles for a couple of years. She wanted to make a life there with Dalton,” a source told the outlet. “He is super focused on his career and needs to live in Los Angeles. It’s definitely been an issue for them. Dalton’s career is demanding and he can’t leave Los Angeles often. So when [Grande] started filming Wicked in England, they were in for a long-distance marriage.”

Grande and Gomez reportedly reached a divorce settlement only two weeks after filing. The pair had been married for two years and been together for three.