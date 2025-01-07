Ariana Grande mortified by mother’s NSFW joke about Harrison Ford at Golden Globes

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Ariana Grande was stunned by her mother Joan’s risqué joke about Harrison Ford at the 2025 Golden Globes.

The 31-year-old actor was joined by her mother during a red-carpet interview with Entertainment Tonight on Sunday (January 5), shortly before the ceremony started. After gushing about how proud she was of the Wicked star, Joan went on to recall her reaction to meeting Ford at the event.

“No, I’m dead. That was my goal,” she said while holding her daughter’s hand. “We’ve pretty much done everything except Harrison Ford. And I don’t mean we did it, but you know what I mean.”

In response, Ariana’s mouth dropped and she placed her hand over her chest, before stepping to the side laughing.

Joan then jokingly asked the interviewer: “Can we delete that please?”

She went on to celebrate how the “Thank U, Next” singer was nominated for a Golden Globe for her role as Glinda in Jon M Chu’s hit musical adaptation.

Ariana Grande’s mother says meeting Harrison Ford at Golden Globes was ‘the goal’ ( Getty Images )

“When people said, ‘The nomination is really all that counts,’ I understand it now,” Joan explained. “Because what an honor to be nominated, and it’s amazing. And to follow where the wind would be, even more so. It’s just an amazing thing. And what she accomplished and what she did in this movie is spectacular.”

Grande’s category was ultimately won by Zoe Saldaña for her role in Emilia Pérez. Meanwhile, Wicked unsurprisingly won the award for Cinematic and Box Office Achievement.

For the occasion, Ariana wore a yellow dress from Givenchy’s spring 1966 couture collection. Joan opted for a long black jacket and pants, paired with a matching sheer top and a silver choker necklace.

The “7 Rings” singer posed on the red carpet with her Wicked co-star Cynthia Erivo, who opted for a black and silver sculptural Louis Vuitton gown.

During last night’s awards ceremony, it was FX’s Japan-set period drama Shogun that came out on top, winning all four awards it was nominated for. In the film categories, The Brutalist, which was hailed a “masterpiece” after its festival premiere, took home some of the biggest awards of the evening including Adrien Brody’s victory for Best Actor in a Drama. Emilia Pérez, too, took home four awards including a surprise win in the Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy category.

One major highlight of the evening was The Substance star Demi Moore giving a rousing speech, where she celebrated receiving the first major award in her 45-year career, and opened up about nearly quitting the industry following loaded criticism from a Hollywood executive.