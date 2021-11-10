Following in the footsteps of fellow pop stars, Rihanna, Selena Gomez and Lady Gaga, Ariana Grande will be able to add “beauty entrepreneur” to her CV as she launches her very own beauty brand, r.e.m. beauty.

After months of anticipation, Grande’s line - which will be released in “chapters” - will be available worldwide from 2 pm on 12 November.

“r.e.m. beauty inspires you to make every dream a reality, in both beauty and beyond,” the brand’s press release reads. “Blending otherworldly ideas with real-world innovation, we exist to empower you to explore what creativity means to you.”

Chapter One, titled “Ultraviolet”, features 12 makeup products including a highlighter, a matte lipstick, a lip stain, an eyeshadow palette, liquid eyeshadow, two mascaras, fake lashes, two eyeliners and two lip glosses, and prices range between £15-£22. The brand says its eye makeup products were inspired by the singer’s signature bold eyeliner looks.

Eyeliner marker in “midnight black” (r.e.m. beauty )

Fans can replicate Grande’s look by using the line’s liquid eyeliner in black, a kohl eyeliner pencil in black, white and brown, as well as the volumising mascara and lengthening mascara.

There’s also plenty of eyeshadow hues and finishes to choose from, whether it be mattes, shimmers or liquid eyeshadow - the latter which comes in 11 lustrous shades, including “hot lava”, “milky way” and “asteroid”.

Liquid eyeshadow in “hot lava” (r.e.m. beauty )

The brand shares a name with one of Grande’s hit songs, R.E.M. off her 2018 album, Sweetener. “I decided to name it r.e.m. because I feel like that song really encompasses a lot of my favourite parts of my sound. But also, r.e.m. – rapid eye movement – focuses on dreams and the eyes which are our main storytellers. They’re our most emotional communicators,” she told Glamour.

“Like you can say more with the way that you look at someone than you can say with words sometimes. Our eyes are what we use to dream and rest. So much beauty happens there. I sort of love that.”

A huge fan of “sci-fi, vintage horror and space-stuff”, the singer wanted the packaging of her products and its overall aesthetic to be unique.

“I wanted to make sure that everything looked kind of like a prop from Star Trek or Black Mirror or something like that, because I wanted to treat it kind of like an Apple, Tesla situation. I didn’t want it to look like makeup,” Grande told Seventeen.

Highlighter topper in “miss neptune” (r.e.m. beauty )

Despite great musical success, the 28-year-old was still struck with nerves as she entered the beauty world. She told Glamour: “I was so nervous to even discuss stepping into the beauty space because of course there are so many amazing fellow people.”

She continued: “I don’t ever want to just jump into something that is popular or whatever, it has to feel super intentional and super fuelled by passion. It has to feel authentic to me.”

R.e.m. isn’t Grande’s first foray into beauty - it follows her best-selling line of fragrances, including Ari by Ariana Grande, Moonlight, Cloud, R.E.M. and God Is A Woman.

Our favourite products from Ariana Grande’s r.e.m. beauty line

Matte Lipstick

Shade: roller skates (r.e.m. beauty)

Eyeshadow Palette

Palette: principessa (r.e.m. beauty)

Volumizing Mascara

Shade: midnight black (r.e.m. beauty)

Plumping Lip Gloss

Shade: jelly sandals (r.e.m. beauty )

Dream Lashes

Style: eternally meowing (r.e.m. beauty)

R.e.m beauty will be available to purchase on their website, rembeauty.com from 12 November.