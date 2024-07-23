Ariana Madix reveals the cosmetic surgeries she’s had done

Support truly

Reality icon Ariana Madix has candidly spoken about the cosmetic work she’s had done.

Known for her unfiltered opinions and ripe authenticity, the Vanderpump Rules star willingly revealed the parts of her appearance that weren’t natural after speculation. On Instagram, Molly Baily, a certified injector, advertised her thoughts on the potential Botox and filler injections in Madix’s face.

“Stunning injectables have entered the villa. Ariana continues to show the Love Island world how cosmetic work can preserve and enhance and not age and distort,” Bailey’s caption read. “What does proper volume replacement with filler look like? This. Nearly invisible, like she simply hasn’t aged since her first season of VPR.”

She continued: “The apples of her cheeks remain full instead of flattening over time. Her undereyes appear rejuvenated and rested without puffiness or crowding. Her lip filler appears more noticeable, this is usually by choice. Her lips are still balanced with her other facial features.”

Bailey acknowledged that Madix had been open about getting liposuction for her jawline. In Bailey’s opinion, the liposuction is “nearly invisible” and has only made Madix’s jawline appear “softer” and slightly more defined.

open image in gallery The Vanderpump Rules star has revealed she’s gotten liposuction in her jawline, Botox, and filler ( Getty Images )

In response, the host of Love Island USA season six took to the comments of Bailey’s post to share what she has and has not had done. “I’ll tell you what I’ve had! You’re partially correct,” she wrote.

According to Madix, she’s gotten Botox in her frown lines, outer brows, and neck. What’s more, Madix admitted she’s had a little bit of filler injected into her lips and chin. In her comment, the Dancing with the Stars alum also thanked Dr Gregory P Mueller for elevating her neck.

“Absolutely no filler anywhere else and def no bleph yet,” she wrote. “Hope this helps! I’ll keep y’all posted if I do anything else.”

Madix recently returned from filming Love Island USA season six in Fiji – her first time hosting the famed reality dating series, which originated in the UK. Throughout the season, the 39-year-old celebrity popped into the villa, surprising the islanders with new bombshells, dramatic twists, and the results of the public votes.

The season finale debuted on Peacock on July 21, leaving Madix and the final four couples in tears as they turned off the villa lights for the last time this summer. After the episode aired, Madix posted a “Thank you” tribute to the show’s production team, contestants, and viewers.

“This summer was truly something special. thank you to everyone at @loveislandusa for everything you do to bring this show to life from the art department to the music to being in my ear every night,” she wrote. “Thank you to these islanders who gave us *magic*. each one of you is so important to what made this season so special and you are all amazing.”

“I know we are all missing you guys already,” Maddix added.