Armie Hammer’s alleged fiancée, Marina Gris, has announced that they’ve broken up, only months after sharing they were engaged.

Gris took to her Instagram Story on 11 January to reveal that she and the actor had split, specifying that they’ve been broken up for quite some time. The news comes after she seemingly claimed that she was engaged in October, as she showcased a picture of a ring on her finger as Hammer was holding her hand.

“It’s with a reflective heart that I announced the end of my journey with Armie,” she wrote. “A chapter that’s been deeply personal and warmly significant in my life and closed a month ago.”

She told her followers that before they send her “another unpleasant message,” she’s been “aware of the conversations and stories circulating around about” Hammer, who was accused of rape and abuse in 2021. In May 2023, the Los Angeles County DA’s office announced that he will not face sexual assault charges, following the lengthy investigation of the rape allegations from a woman named Effie.

Gris continued her post by claiming that the conversations about Hammer were not the cause of their breakup, before expressing that she’s speaking about their relationship from her own perspective.

“It’s important for me to state that my personal experiences with Armie were positive and in no way reflective of these allegations,” she wrote. “I speak only from my perspective and my experiences and am not responsible for any of his past, current, and future relationships. Our relationship was a space where I felt deeply appreciated, supported, loved, and understood.”

After alleging that she knows the Call Me By Your Name actor as “a gentleman in every sense of the word,” she opened up about how they mutually decided to split after the engagement.

“Our decision to get married and plans for a future together were rooted in strength, encouragement, and deep mutual care,” she added. “The decision to part ways, though tough, was carried out with grace and respect, marking a beautiful end to our shared journey.”

Gris concluded her post by acknowledging her gratitude for her relationship, before she wished all the best Hammer.

“I am grateful to this relationship for the love and support I received, but now it’s a closed chapter,” she added. “As I wish Armie happiness and fulfillment, I hold onto our memories with fondness, including the laughter and lighter-hearted moments we shared.”

She ended the post with: “Be happy, shawty.”

In October 2023, Gris first took to Instagram to share a picture of her ring on her finger, seemingly announcing that Hammer had proposed and she’d said yes. “I said ‘What is it, silly question day, American?’” she wrote in the caption.

Weeks before that, she also appeared to celebrate her engagement by posting a bouquet of flowers and a note, which read: “We are doing this forever.” In the caption at the time, she went on to express her love and appreciation for her then-fiancée, before celebrating their engagement.

“There are no words to describe how much I love you and how much you mean to me and how happy you make me! I can’t believe you’re real,” she wrote in the caption. “I’m sure I made you up in my head. You’re the most amazing human I’ve ever met and that has ever existed. No matter how much I say I love you, I always love you more than that. And yes. We’re doing this. Forever.”

Before the reported relationship with Gris, Hammer was married to Elizabeth Chambers for 10 years. While they announced their split in 2020, Us Weekly reported that they settled their divorce in June 2023, with Hammer agreeing to pay Chambers $1,500 per month for child support for their two children: Harper, eight, and Ford, six.

Gris and Hammer’s breakup also comes months after it was revealed that he will not be facing the sexual assault charges after a lengthy investigation. Back in 2021, Los Angeles police began a “thorough review” into claims made by a woman, identified as Effie, accusing the actor of raping and abusing her in 2017. Hammer has maintained his innocence throughout, vehemently denying the allegations.

In May 2023, the Los Angeles DA’s office said it could not prove rape allegations “beyond a reasonable doubt” due to the “complexity of the relationship” between Hammer and his accuser.

“Sexual assault cases are often difficult to prove, which is why we assign our most experienced prosecutors to review them,” Tiffiny Blacknell, Director of the Bureau of Communications, said in a statement. “In this case, those prosecutors conducted an extremely thorough review, but determined that at this time, there is insufficient evidence to charge Mr. Hammer with a crime.”

Hammer addressed the decision by prosecutors in a statement of his own, saying: “I am very grateful to the District Attorney for conducting a thorough investigation and coming to the conclusion that I have stood by this entire time, that no crime was committed. I look forward to beginning what will be a long, difficult process of putting my life back together now that my name is cleared.

The Independent has contacted a representative for Hammer for comment.