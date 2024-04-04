Arnold Schwarzenegger makes rare comment about his girlfriend of 10 years

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Arnold Schwarzenegger isn’t afraid to speak about the woman in his heart.

During a guest appearance on Travis and Jason Kelce’s eponymous podcast, New Heights, the 76-year-old filmmaker made a rare comment about his girlfriend of 10 years, Heather Milligan. While the father-of-five spent time watching football with his sons, Milligan, a physical therapist for professional athletes, taught him the ins and outs of the game he never knew.

“I learned the game. I learned the rules and then later on, around 10 years ago, I fell in love with Heather, with my girlfriend, who is a physical therapist, who treats a lot of the football players and boxers and UFC fighters and basketball players,” the former governor of California said in the 3 April recording.

He added: “And she’s really a fanatic about sports, especially about football. So now I’m sitting with her, and she’s explaining if I have any questions. It never stops. This is really what has happened in the last few years.”

According to the actor, the pair shares a myriad of similar interests aside from their love of football. Speaking to People in 2023, Schwarzenegger admitted: “We have so many things in common.”

“I think the world of her. I love that she’s into working. She’s clearly independent. She just is driven as hell,” he added.

Milligan is the creator of Elite OrthoSport, one of the biggest physical therapy clinics for athletes in Los Angeles. Not only does Schwarzenegger enjoy watching his girlfriend grow and expand her business, but he revels in the perks of meeting some of his beloved athletes.

“I schmooze with them while they’re getting therapy, because I admire them, they’re great athletes,” he told People. “Even though a lot of them make me feel like a little chicken.”

Schwarzenegger and Milligan met in 2012, one year after the previous politician’s ex-wife Maria Shriver filed for divorce. Shriver and Schwarzenegger had tied the knot in 1986, welcoming four children together – Katherine, 34, Christina, 32, Patrick, 30, and Christopher, 26. The Terminator actor also shares a fifth child, Joseph Baena, 26, with Mildred Baena, his former housekeeper.

Though Shriver and Schwarzenegger’s divorce wasn’t finalised until 2021, Schwarzenegger had ventured into a relationship with Milligan after enlisting her as his physical therapist ahead of filming for Escape Plan. The Hollywood star had gotten shoulder surgery, and his surgeon recommended Milligan as a trainer to help him get into shape before production.

Reflecting on when he was first acquainted with his now partner, Schwarzenegger said: “So I went to her, and then after my therapy was finished, after I was finished with the movie, I called her back and took her out for lunch to say thank you. And then one thing led to the next.”