A$AP Rocky praised for taking video of fashion show for guest sitting behind him

A$AP Rocky is being celebrated for the kindness he displayed at the Bottega Veneta Fall 2024 show in Milan.

On 24 February, the famed brand closed out Milan Fashion Week with its ready-to-wear collection, featuring mesmerising leather fringe and double-breasted trench coats with ballooned arms. As a long-time supporter and face of Bottega Veneta’s 2024 Pre-Spring line, A$AP Rocky was front and center for the show on Saturday.

The iconic rapper arrived in head-to-toe leather layered over a crisp black collared shirt and matching aviator-style sunglasses. But it wasn’t his outfit that caught the attention of fans online.

One mega-fan shared a video on 25 February of the 35-year-old artist during the show. In the 17-second clip, A$AP is turned around to face the individual sitting behind him in the second row.

“Someone sitting behind A$AP Rocky asked him to take a video of the runway and he actually did it,” the TikTok user’s on-screen caption read.

The A-lister is seen grabbing a phone from the person and filming close-ups of the models as they strut past him. He zooms in on each look before handing the device back to the individual behind him. “A$AP Rocky is the sweetest,” the original poster added in the comments section.

With over 2.3 million views, the TikToker wasn’t the only person touched by the “Am I Dreaming” creator’s actions. More social media users took to the comments to express their admiration.

“Nonchalant kindness is sooo green flag energy,” one fan wrote, while another said: “And the way he put effort into it as well.”

“He’s always been for the people,” another person noted.

Meanwhile, one individual added: “So amazing, would never expect anyone to do this.”

“He’s such a kind respectful man, love to see it,” someone else on TikTok proclaimed.

On 4 December, A$AP announced his collaboration with Bottega Veneta for their pre-spring collection with a carousel of pictures on Instagram. The first image featured the creative jogging in a full grey ensemble, including a sweatsuit set and matching undershirt. The following eight images followed the same format – street-style pictures of the rapper donning pieces from the brand.

“THROUGHOUT HISTORY, THERE HAS ALWAYS BEEN A FUNNY RELATIONSHIP BETWEEN PHOTOGRAPHERS AND CELEBRITIES,” A$AP wrote, expanding on the varying relationships stars have with paparazzi. “SO, IN GOOD LIGHT OF GOOD ANGLED PHOTOS, MYSELF, AND THE CREATIVE MINDS @ #BOTTEGAVENETA THOUGHT IT WOULD BE GENIUS TO BRIDGE THAT GAP AND UTILISE MY EVERY DAY LIFESTYLE TYPE OF PHOTOS TAKEN BY CANDID PHOTOGRAPHERS WHILE I DO MY EVERYDAY THING.”

“SO THIS SERVES LESS AS A CAMPAIGN AND MORE AS A CREATIVE TRIFECTA BROUGHT TO YOU BY BOTTEGA VENETTA’S MATTHIEU BLAZY, MYSELF A$AP ROCKY, AND THE TALENTED TABLOID STYLE PHOTOGRAPHERS INVOLVED. CHEERS & THANK U,” he continued.