Queen Consort attends Ascot Racecourse

Camilla has long had a passion for horses, being a keen rider.

Aine Fo
Saturday 15 October 2022 15:52
The Queen Consort was all smiles as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day at Ascot Racecourse (John Walton/PA)
(PA Wire)

The Queen Consort indulged her love of horseracing as she attended Ascot, but her husband’s runner King’s Lynn failed to secure victory at the famous ground.

Camilla smiled as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday, wearing a navy blue and white dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield, with a Philip Treacy hat.

The King’s horse – named King’s Lynn – finished 10th in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes in the early afternoon.

Ahead of the race, Camilla was seen speaking to trainer Andrew Balding and jockey David Probert.

Camilla has long had a passion for horses, being a keen rider. She is president of the Ebony Horse Club – a riding charity.

Back in January 2021, during a chat with Charlie Mackesy – author of best-selling book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Camilla revealed how she spent her childhood doodling horses.

