Queen Consort attends Ascot Racecourse
Camilla has long had a passion for horses, being a keen rider.
The Queen Consort indulged her love of horseracing as she attended Ascot, but her husband’s runner King’s Lynn failed to secure victory at the famous ground.
Camilla smiled as she arrived for the QIPCO British Champions Day on Saturday, wearing a navy blue and white dress and coat by Bruce Oldfield, with a Philip Treacy hat.
The King’s horse – named King’s Lynn – finished 10th in the QIPCO British Champions Sprint Stakes in the early afternoon.
Ahead of the race, Camilla was seen speaking to trainer Andrew Balding and jockey David Probert.
Camilla has long had a passion for horses, being a keen rider. She is president of the Ebony Horse Club – a riding charity.
Back in January 2021, during a chat with Charlie Mackesy – author of best-selling book The Boy, The Mole, The Fox And The Horse – Camilla revealed how she spent her childhood doodling horses.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.