Asda has addressed accusations that its new bright yellow packaging for Just Essentials range is “embarrassing” for shoppers who can’t afford higher-priced products.
The supermarket retailer, which was recently ranked the cheapest traditional supermarket in July by consumer watchdog Which?, faced backlash on social media in recent weeks about the new packaging colour.
Asda’s essentials range, which previously featured white packages is now a bright yellow hue – but some customers thought the original packaging was more discreet.
Some shoppers took to social media to express their unhappiness at the colour, with one writing that the products could be seen as “poverty markers”.
Another tweeted: “What was wrong with white? Any consideration for people who might be embarrassed that they can’t afford brands?”
But others have hit back at the claims, with many urging shoppers not to feel embarrassed about buying cheaper items during the ongoing cost of living crisis.
It comes as inflation is forecasted to hit 15 per cent next year and the Bank of England appears set to announce the biggest interest rate increase in nearly three decades.
In addition, a new surge in gas prices is set to push average energy bills to beyond £3,600 a year by early 2023.
One person wrote on Twitter that they “can’t believe” some shoppers were self-conscious about Asda’s bright yellow packaging and added: “It’s good, who gives a crap how much you pay for it.
“Inflation at 13 per cent and you are worried about yellow packaging in your basket. Get a grip.”
Another said: “Why would you be embarrassed about saving money? I’ve had some of that stuff on rough weeks… If you’re shopping in Asda and judging people for buying food in a yellow box you’re being hypocritical as f***.”
The Just Essentials range includes a huge array of fresh and frozen products, as well as pantry staples for low prices.
For example, 250g packs of mushrooms and cherry tomatoes cost 50p while a 620g pack of chicken breast fillets are priced at £3.38 and 500g of mince costs £1.69.
A spokesperson for Asda said in a statement: “We don’t understand why anyone would feel embarrassed for saving money and we are delighted by how much our customers are loving the new Just Essentials range, as shown by the great response and how they continue to add Just Essentials products to their basket every time they shop.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies