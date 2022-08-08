Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Asda has addressed accusations that its new bright yellow packaging for Just Essentials range is “embarrassing” for shoppers who can’t afford higher-priced products.

The supermarket retailer, which was recently ranked the cheapest traditional supermarket in July by consumer watchdog Which?, faced backlash on social media in recent weeks about the new packaging colour.

Asda’s essentials range, which previously featured white packages is now a bright yellow hue – but some customers thought the original packaging was more discreet.

Some shoppers took to social media to express their unhappiness at the colour, with one writing that the products could be seen as “poverty markers”.

Another tweeted: “What was wrong with white? Any consideration for people who might be embarrassed that they can’t afford brands?”

But others have hit back at the claims, with many urging shoppers not to feel embarrassed about buying cheaper items during the ongoing cost of living crisis.

It comes as inflation is forecasted to hit 15 per cent next year and the Bank of England appears set to announce the biggest interest rate increase in nearly three decades.

In addition, a new surge in gas prices is set to push average energy bills to beyond £3,600 a year by early 2023.

One person wrote on Twitter that they “can’t believe” some shoppers were self-conscious about Asda’s bright yellow packaging and added: “It’s good, who gives a crap how much you pay for it.

“Inflation at 13 per cent and you are worried about yellow packaging in your basket. Get a grip.”

Another said: “Why would you be embarrassed about saving money? I’ve had some of that stuff on rough weeks… If you’re shopping in Asda and judging people for buying food in a yellow box you’re being hypocritical as f***.”

The Just Essentials range includes a huge array of fresh and frozen products, as well as pantry staples for low prices.

For example, 250g packs of mushrooms and cherry tomatoes cost 50p while a 620g pack of chicken breast fillets are priced at £3.38 and 500g of mince costs £1.69.

A spokesperson for Asda said in a statement: “We don’t understand why anyone would feel embarrassed for saving money and we are delighted by how much our customers are loving the new Just Essentials range, as shown by the great response and how they continue to add Just Essentials products to their basket every time they shop.”