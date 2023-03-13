Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Graham’s husband Justin Ervin has shared an adorable video of their child watching her on the Oscars’ red carpet, after the model’s awkward interview with Hugh Grant.

The film director took to Instagram on Monday to share a black-and-white video of his and Graham’s son, Isaac. Along with their three-year-old, the pair also have twin sons, Malachi and Roman, who they welcomed in February 2022.

In the short Instagram Story, Isaac could be seen looking and pointing at the TV, as his mother was interviewing stars for the Countdown to the Oscars event on ABC, which she co-hosted with Vanessa Hudgens. While still looking at the TV, the toddler then shouted: “That’s my mommy!”

While Ervin didn’t walk the red carpet at the awards ceremony, he did attend Vanity Fair’s Oscar Party in Beverly Hills with his wife. At the after party, he opted for a grey suit over a white tank top, paired with a gold necklace and black shoes. As Graham posed next to her husband, to whom she’s been married since 2010, she wore a see-through red dress over a black bra and high-waisted underwear. She completed her look with black heels and her hair in an updo.

Graham made headlines at the Academy Awards after her uncomfortable red carpet interview with Grant went viral. On Sunday, the actor, who’s been known for his sarcasm, sparked mixed responses from fans when he didn’t fully answer some of Graham’s questions.

For example, when she asked if he was excited by the prospect of any certain actors winning, Grant replied: “No, not one in particular.” Graham went on to give him a second question and asked: “Well what are you wearing tonight, then?” In response, he simply said: “Just my suit.”

She gave a go at a third question for Grant and asked him what it was “like to be in Glass Onion”, which she described as “such an amazing film”. After he responded with “well, I’m barely in it. I’m in it for about three seconds,” Graham jumped in again and said: “Yeah, but still, you showed up and you had fun, right?” The Gentlemen star kept his reply to the remark short again, as he said: “Um, almost.”

Graham then wrapped the interview up and shook the actor’s hand, before he appeared to shake his head in confusion as he walked away. Although it isn’t clear how Grant felt about this interview, many viewers expressed that they were “living for” this conversation, despite the fact that they thought it was “the most awkward piece of television in 2023”.

As many viewers also criticised Grant for his “short answers” during the interview, they also praised Graham for handling the interaction “with grace”.