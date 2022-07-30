‘My booty’s out’: Model Ashley Graham shares nude photo on Instagram

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Model Ashley Graham has bared all in her most recent Instagram post.

Taking to the platform on Thursday, the 34-year-old shared a series of photos of herself, which concluded with a stunning nude photograph taken from behind.

Her caption made reference to Vanessa Carlton’s 2002 hit “A Thousand Miles”, which reads: “Making my way downtown, walking fast, faces pass, my booty’s out dun na na na na.”

The photo, which has already amassed more than 180,000 likes, delighted her fans, with one person commeting: “I love you!!!!!! You make me feel normal and want to embrace all my flaws!!!!”, while another added: “Most beautiful and authentic person.”

Graham, who is no stranger to showing some skin on Instagram and has long spoken up about about body positivity, last month shared a reel praising her body in the mirror just five months after she gave birth to her twin boys, Malachi and Roman.

“Posting this video for all the mamas who haven’t and may never ‘bounce back’ and for anyone who needs to be reminded that your body is beautiful in its realest form,” she began in the caption.

“This is my strong, five-month-postpartum-been-pregnant-for-two-years body. as it is. in hopes to further normalize ALL bodies in every and any stage of life,” she added.

In May this year, she also stripped off for a Spanx billboard.

Speaking to People about the advert, she said: “My body has changed so much. I have much more gratitude toward my body because of how much work it’s been through, but it has definitely taken time to, you know, look at my new body, and my postpartum body, and recognise it again.”

Graham also took part in Knix’s new inclusive lingerie campaign, calling on other women to model at her side.

She captioned a post on the campaign: “This is about more than just lingerie, it’s about making sure everyone feels good, sexy, beautiful‼️ it all started with the casting call that I posted on my story and asked, ‘Why do you want to share your beauty with the world?⁠’

“We received soooooo many beautiful responses, it was almost impossible to choose only five But we did.”