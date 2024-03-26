Ashley Tisdale announces she is pregnant with her second child

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ashley Tisdale has revealed that she is pregnant with her second child.

The High School Musical actress took to Instagram on Tuesday 26 March to share a post of her in a white button-down shirt with the bottom half unbuttoned to show off her pregnant stomach. “We can’t wait to meet you,” Tisdale captioned the post.

In the following photos, she is seen with her husband, Christopher French, and then another photo with her and French’s daughter three-year-old Jupiter Iris.

“Beyond grateful,” French shared alongside his own set of photos. “Thank you my beautiful love @ashleytisdale for another baby French.”

Tisdale sweetly commented on her husband’s post, writing: “I love you!!! Juju is just too cute we had to have another!!”

The actress recently opened up about seeing her daughter’s personality begin to form as a toddler. In a February 2023 interview withPeople, she said: “I think she’s had my personality since she was born.”

“She definitely looks like my husband, but definitely is my personality,” the Disney alum added. “Just her expressions and just how she says things and it’s just those little tiny things because at first I’m like: ‘Gosh, she doesn’t look anything like me.’”

“I was like: ‘I just had you in my stomach for so long and how do you not look like me?’” she said about Jupiter. “But then you’re like: ‘Oh, you are so me. It’s not even funny.’”

Shortly after welcoming her daughter back in 2021, Tisdale spoke toET about how shocked she was to even be a mother, although noting that Jupiter was “amazing.”

“When she’s sleeping, I look at pictures of her,” she admitted with a laugh. “I will look at Chris and be like: ‘We have a baby!’”

“I’m starting to, obviously, more physically get back to my old self,” Tisdale explained at the time. “So I think when you’re going through that, you’re like, I just had a baby, but now I’m starting to kind of look back into my old self and you’re just like: ‘Oh, but then I have this…’ She’s getting bigger, and I’m like: ‘I can’t believe she fit in me at one point.’ It’s just so wild.”

Recently, one of Tisdale’s High School Musical costars Vanessa Hudgens announced her own pregnancy.

While co-hosting ABC’s Countdown to Oscars: On the Red Carpet Live!, the 34-year-old Princess Switch star debuted her baby bump in a body-hugging, black turtleneck Vera Wang Couture gown.

The red carpet confirmation came after Hudgens denied pregnancy rumours as far back as October 2023. Internet users began speculating that she was pregnant after she shared pictures from her bachelorette trip to Aspen.

At the time, one user wrote: “Why does she look pregnant to me or like she’s trying to hide a bump,” prompting the High School Musical alum to reply: “Not pregnant so y’all can stop.”

This will be the actor’s first child with her husband, Colorado Rockies baseball player Cole Tucker, with whom she tied the knot in December 2023 in a ceremony with 100 of their friends and family in Tulum, Mexico. She met Tucker through a Zoom meditation seminar hosted by Joe Jonas during the beginning of the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. Later that year, in November, the pair were spotted holding hands, and the following year, they made their relationship social media official.