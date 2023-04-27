Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Christina Ashten Gourkani, known to her followers as Ashten G, has died aged 34.

The OnlyFans star was recovering from surgery on 20 April when she suffered a cardiac arrest, her family said.

The family have started a GoFundMe page for her funeral, which will take place on 4 May.

The influencer, who is known for her likeness to reality star and business mogul Kim Kardashian, has more than 620,000 followers on Instagram and also worked as a model.

“It is with deep sorrow and an immensely heavy broken heart that we have to share the most shattering, unfortunate and unexpected passing of our beautiful beloved daughter and sister Christina Ashten,” her family wrote on her Instagram page.

The family went on: “Her sudden and tragic passing is currently being investigated as a homicide related to a medical procedure that took a turn for the worse.”

Gourkani’s family have not confirmed what type of medical procedure she underwent.

They added: “For the privacy of Christina Ashten, our family and the investigation no other details will be shared at this time.”

“If you knew Ashten you knew that everyone mattered to her. She was such a caring and loving free spirit that always took the time to bring a smile to anyone’s face she crossed paths with.”

They continued: “She was the kind of person that would kneel down and talk to children at eye level, she searched for the lonely person in the corner and made them feel special as she has such a gift of connecting with people.”