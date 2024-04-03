Influencer Aspyn Ovard files for divorce and announces birth of third baby

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

YouTuber Aspyn Ovard filed for divorce from husband Parker Ferris on 1 April, according to court documents obtained by People.

Per the outlet’s report, Ovard filed for divorce from her husband of eight years in Salt Lake City, Utah, the same day she announced the birth of their third child. On TikTok, the mom posted footage of her holding her newborn daughter with the caption: “Sweet baby was ready to be born I guess.”

Across the video, she wrote: “Just trust me, you’ll be fine.”

Earlier in the day, she shared videos of her and Ferris in the hospital awaiting the birth. Ferris could be seen sitting alongside Ovard, jokingly saying: “My friend’s in there,” as he pointed at her stomach. While Ferris is seen wearing his wedding band, Ovard did not have hers on. However, the social media influencer doesn’t typically wear her wedding ring.

Neither Ovard nor Ferris has publicly confirmed the divorce reports.

The Independent has contacted both Ovard and Ferris for comment.

The pair share their four-year-old, Cove, and their two-year-old, Lola. Ovard and Ferris tied the knot in October 2015 at 19 and 20, respectively.

Ovard last posted a loving picture with Ferris on 5 March. In the poignant Instagram photos, Ovard had her arms wrapped around Ferris’ neck while he kissed her cheek.

“BDE… baby daddy energy,” her caption read.

At the time the photo was published, the former duo was vacationing on their “babymoon” in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico.

Ovard and Ferris announced their third pregnancy on 12 October 2023, adding how they would be expanding their family in a sweet video montage of them on the beach holding an ultrasound photo.

Fans gushed over the news in the comments section of Ferris’ Instagram post.

“OH MY GOSH CONGRATULATIONS,” one individual wrote, while another exclaimed: “So happy for the family!!! Congratulations my friends!!!!”

Now, their unexpected split is being addressed online, with their supporters admitting their upset.

“No way this is true,” one person proclaimed on X, formerly known as Twitter.

A second said: “Heartbreaking news of YouTuber Aspyn Ovard’s divorce and birth, reminding us of life’s unexpected twists.”