‘We were humiliated’: Audrina Patridge recalls Justin Timberlake’s ‘rude, diva behaviour’ at 2007 VMAs
‘The Hills’ star claims the singer refused to accept an award from her
Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.
In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.
“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.
“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, in particular. Lauren, Whitney and I were onstage to present the award for Male Artist of the Year.”
The Hills star said Conrad and Port “were beyond excited when Timberlake won”, but were “devastated” when he “wouldn’t even come up to us and accept the award in front of a packed house”.
Video footage from the award ceremony shows Timberlake’s longtime producer, Timbaland – whom he also performed with that night – walk up to the stage with the “Cry Me A River” singer following closely behind him.
Writing of her experience, Patridge said Timbaland came onstage, took the award, and presented it to Timberlake while the group “backed off to the side”.
The Independent has contacted Timberlake’s representatives for comment.
As per Yahoo! News, Patridge incorrectly states it was Chris Brown who came up on stage with Timberlake.
Patridge said that she was also hurt by Timberlake’s acceptance speech, which she said felt like a “personal attack”.
Addressing the audience, Timberlake said: “MTV, play more damn videos. We don’t want to see the Simpsons on reality television.”
“Lauren’s jaw dropped. We were humiliated,” Patridge recalled.
Conrad previously told US Weekly that the experience had ended her longtime crush on Timberlake.
‘’I had the posters and went to concerts, I felt like every girl my age had that crush,” Conrad said. “It was probably the end of my love for him.”
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies