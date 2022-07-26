Audrina Patridge has claimed Justin Timberlake exhibited “rude, diva behaviour” when she helped present him with a gong during the 2007 MTV Music Awards.

In her new memoir, Choices: To the Hills and Back Again, published on Tuesday (26 July), Patridge claimed that Timberlake refused to take the “Male Artist of the Year” award from herself and her former co-stars, Whitney Port and Lauren Conrad.

“We were invited to so many awards shows, and even asked to present a few times,” Patridge wrote in the new book, according to an excerpt seen by Yahoo! News.

“I’ll never forget the 2007 MTV Video Music Awards, in particular. Lauren, Whitney and I were onstage to present the award for Male Artist of the Year.”

The Hills star said Conrad and Port “were beyond excited when Timberlake won”, but were “devastated” when he “wouldn’t even come up to us and accept the award in front of a packed house”.

Video footage from the award ceremony shows Timberlake’s longtime producer, Timbaland – whom he also performed with that night – walk up to the stage with the “Cry Me A River” singer following closely behind him.

Writing of her experience, Patridge said Timbaland came onstage, took the award, and presented it to Timberlake while the group “backed off to the side”.

The Independent has contacted Timberlake’s representatives for comment.

Timberlake came on stage with Timbaland (Getty Images)

As per Yahoo! News, Patridge incorrectly states it was Chris Brown who came up on stage with Timberlake.

Patridge said that she was also hurt by Timberlake’s acceptance speech, which she said felt like a “personal attack”.

Addressing the audience, Timberlake said: “MTV, play more damn videos. We don’t want to see the Simpsons on reality television.”

“Lauren’s jaw dropped. We were humiliated,” Patridge recalled.

Conrad previously told US Weekly that the experience had ended her longtime crush on Timberlake.

‘’I had the posters and went to concerts, I felt like every girl my age had that crush,” Conrad said. “It was probably the end of my love for him.”