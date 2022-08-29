The Independent’s journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Bank Holiday weekend: What time are Tesco, Aldi, Sainsbury’s, Asda and Morrisons open?
Everything you need to know if you’re looking to pop to the shops this bank holiday Monday
The final bank holiday of the summer has arrived and supermarkets, including Tesco, Asda, Aldi and Morrisons, have adapted their opening times accordingly.
While many places have reduced their hours to give staff some time off, some are still open as normal, or for just as long as usual.
If you find yourself needing to stock up for any bank holiday BBQs or drinks parties, fear not.
Here’s everything you need to know about when supermarkets are open this bank holiday Monday.
Sainsbury’s
Opening times for Sainsbury’s superstores and Sainsbury’s Local stores will vary.
Some superstores are open from 7AM to 8PM, while others will open 8AM to 6PM.
For other opening times, including for Sainsbury’s Local stores, check the Sainsbury’s Store Locator here.
Tesco
8AM to 6PM
Tesco stores will be operating reduced opening hours this summer bank holiday.
Most superstores will be open from 8AM to 6PM.
For other stores, including Express and Metro stores, check opening times on the Tesco website here.
Morrisons
7AM to 8PM
Most Morrisons stores will be open from 7AM to 8PM, but the opening times will vary by location. Morrisons Daily stores will not be affected by bank holiday opening hours.
For all stores and further dates visit Morrisons Store Finder here.
Asda
8AM to 8PM
Opening times vary at Asda stores, but most will run reduced hours. Some supermarkets will be open from 6AM to 8PM, while others will open from 8AM to 8PM.
You can find your nearest using Asda’s store locator here.
M&S
8AM to 6PM
Opening times vary across Marks and Spencer stores. Some stores, including food halls will close an hour earlier than usual.
Many are open from 8AM until 6PM. But you can check your local branch using the M&S store finder here.
Lidl
8AM to 8PM
Opening times of Lidl stores will vary across the country. Some stores are open as usual, while others are operating reduced opening hours and will close two hours early.
Selected stores may vary and you can use the Lidl Store Checker for more information.
Aldi
8AM to 8PM
Most Aldi branches will be open from 8AM to 8PM. It’s worth checking your local stores opening times here.
Waitrose
9AM to 6PM
Most Waitrose stores will open later and close earlier than usual on Monday. Some stores will open from 9AM to 6PM, instead of their usual time of 7:30AM to 9PM.
You can check opening times for your local branch here.
