Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ava Phillippe shared beauty advice her mother Reese Witherspoon swears by.

While promoting her new role as the face of Vince Camuto’s Wonderbloom fragrance line, Phillippe admitted to People that when it comes to beauty tips, she leans on her famous mother for advice. She noted that her 48-year-old mother’s beauty philosophy is borne out of her Southern upbringing.

“My mom is Southern,” the 24-year-old explained. “A big saying in the South, especially amongst women is, ‘Pretty is as pretty does.’

“Every time that comes up in my brain or I see people bring critical of others online for their appearance, I just always think, you’re only as beautiful as you treat other people,” she continued. “As we move through the world, I find that beauty is really subjective, but what’s not is being kind and being open and treating people with respect. I think that you glow from within when you’re a good person.”

Phillippe celebrated the launch of her first fragrance campaign with a party in New York City on 10 April. She donned a pink off-the-shoulder jumpsuit for the event at The Fleur Room. Her younger brother Deacon, 20, showed up to support her on her big night. He paired a striped button-down shirt with black trousers, loafers, and Buddy Holly-esque glasses.

The sibling duo are Witherspoon’s two eldest children with whom she shares with ex-husband Ryan Phillippe. She also shares son Tennessee, 11, with ex-husband Jim Toth. The Oscar winner announced her divorce from Toth in March 2023 only days before their 12th wedding anniversary.

“Our biggest priority is our son and our entire family as we navigate this next chapter,” they wrote in a joint statement at the time. With sources reportedly telling People that the pair were “committed to co-parenting together.”

Being a mother is a huge priority for Witherspoon, noting that although her Hollywood career has required big sacrifices, she said she felt like it was “truly worth it.”

“There’s a lot of compromise ... You feel like that’s what makes me wake up on a Sunday, it’s not movies or my job, it’s my kids,” the Big Little Lies actor said on The Drew Barrymore Show. “Being a mom is really great, it’s a big part of my life. I would say it’s the biggest part of my life.”

When she first had Ava, she was fairly young and wasn’t exactly sure what she was doing.

“To be completely candid, I was terrified,” Witherspoon admitted to host Drew Barrymore. “I got pregnant when I was 22 years old, and I didn’t know how to balance work and motherhood, you just do it … I was just like every other mom and dad trying to figure it out.”

Despite all the ups and downs, Witherspoon has gone on to become a Hollywood powerhouse. In 2006, the actor went on to win an Academy Award for her portrayal of June Carter in 2005’s Walk the Line. Then in 2015, she launched her clothing line Draper James line. Her most successful venture to date has been her media production company Hello Sunshine, which she founded in 2016 and later sold for $900m to a Blackrock-backed entertainment company.