Raised by actors Reese Witherspoon and Ryan Phillippe, Ava Phillippe revealed that she wouldn’t “change a thing” about having famous parents.

During a question-and-answer series posted on her Instagram stories on 6 January 2022, Phillipe, 22, was asked if she thought her life “would’ve been different if [her] parents weren’t celebrities.” In response, Philippe wrote, “Yes. Very.”

( avaphillippe/Instagram)

“That said though,” she wrote. “I wouldn’t change a thing! The good and the not so good all made me who I am and gave me so many amazing opportunities.”

She also said that she admires the Cruel Intentions stars for their success.

“And my parents get to do what they love which is super cool,” she added.

Phillippe also used her Instagram stories to open up about her sexuality. Another question she received was about her dating life and asking if she “likes boys or girls.”

( avaphillippe/Instagram)

“I’m attracted to...people!” she wrote. “Gender is whatever.”

However, she noted that she still has things to learn about relationships in general.

When asked what the “key to a successful relationship” is, she said, “Boundaries? Willingness to learn/adapt? Open communication? Trust?”

“Not sure. But if you figure it out, let me now!” she added.

And while her parents have major acting careers, Phillippe said she is still yet to have established a career of her own. When she a question asking what she does for a living, she responded that she was trying to “figure” that out.

(avaphillippe/Instagram)

“I ‘influence’ for brands on social media now and then,” she explained. “Up until recently, I was in college. Currently, I am figuring it out!”

While she’s still working on her career, she has previously done some modeling work. In fact, back this past December, she was a part of campaigns for Beyoncé’s new Adidas x Ivy Park collection, alongside her brother, Deacon Phillippe, 18.

“This was a dream of an invitation from the legend that is @beyonce & her first-class team of creatives,” Phillippe wrote in an Instagram post from the photoshoot. “Their dedication to every detail & genuine kindness on set was so special to witness. This was a truly awesome experience made even better having my brother by my side.”

Aside from modeling, Phillippe has said that she hasn’t completely ruled out the idea of following in her parent’s footsteps, but nothing’ set it stone.

“I don’t see it out of the question, certainly,” she told E!’s Daily Pop last December. “I’m not so sure on where I’m going yet.”

“That’s kind of what I’m trying to figure out in this stage of my life, what’s the right fit for me and what’s going to do the best for others within that context, and what can I be most impactful with."

However, regardless of what she decides to do, Phillippe has emphasised that her mom and dad are two of her biggest supporters.

“My parents have always encouraged me to choose the path that’s right for me and, you know, guide me along the way to make better choices than I might make,” she told E! "I’m so grateful for that. That is such a privilege to have parents that support you in that way and to want you to be who you truly are meant to be.”

And when it comes to navigating life as the daughter of two major faces in Hollywood, Phillippe’s parents have helped her through that, as well.

"I will say, they really do their best to guide me just day-to-day,” Phillippe explained. “If they think there’s a problem that’s going to arise, they’re there to coach me through it—whether I like it or not.”