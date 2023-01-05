Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has shared a video of a surprise New Year’s Eve proposal that took place at the party she was attending, and which she described as the “most awkward’ marriage proposal “ever”.

Cass, who goes by the username @caesthetically on TikTok, uploaded the video of the proposal, which took place in Waikiki, Hawaii, on Monday.

In a text caption on the clip, she explained that she was attending a party on New Year’s Eve when the entire celebration was abruptly stopped so one man could propose. However, according to Cass, the man’s partner was “not having it,” with the TikToker claiming the gesture was the “most awkward thing [she’s] ever witnessed”.

“Omg they stopped the entire NYE party for this guy to propose and the girl was NOT HAVING IT,” Cass wrote on the clip, which began with a woman dressed in a white sequin dress appearing confused as attendees asked whether the gesture was meant for her.

“Is it you? It’s you girl,” one woman could be heard telling the woman, who appeared unamused as she continued to stand off to the side. After a few comments encouraging her to “go up there,” the woman then made her way to the stage at the front of the venue, where her partner could be seen standing with a microphone.

The TikToker also captured a portion of the man’s speech, in which he informed his girlfriend, and the crowd, “how important Hawaii and New Years” is to him, while the gathered crowd cheered.

“And I want to say, I’m crazy in love with you,” the man continued, before getting down on one knee and presenting a ring to his partner. “You’re the love of my life, and will you make me the happiest man in the world, and will you marry me?”

The TikToker then admitted that she “fully thought” the woman was going to say no as the video showed another angle, in which the man’s partner could be seen standing still and looking down at the ring for a moment. “A different angle from my friend’s story. Her face the whole time,” Cass wrote in a text caption on the video.

The pause prompted the woman’s boyfriend to add: “It’s a simple yes or no,” before he held the microphone up to her.

“Oh my gosh,” the woman then said into the microphone, before adding a tentative: “Yes?”

Despite the lacklustre response, the woman’s agreement to the proposal was met with cheers and applause from the crowd. However, the TikTok then zoomed in on the faces made by attendees, who seemed uncomfortable with the exchange. “So awkward,” one person could be heard yelling, as Cass noted that “everyone was shocked”.

The TikTok concluded with a shot of the newly engaged couple having what appeared to be a tense conversation as the New Year’s Eve celebrations continued around them, with the woman seemingly asking her new fiancé: “Why did you do that?”

“They immediately started fighting after they got off stage,” Cass wrote.

As of 4 January, the video has been viewed more than 4.1 million times, with viewers also expressing their discomfort over the “awkward” proposal.

According to the majority of viewers, it seemed likely that the woman only said yes to avoid “embarrassing” her partner. “She said yes knowing she’s going to end that engagement the minute she gets home,” one person wrote, while another claimed: “She said yes only so he didn’t get embarrassed. They aren’t getting married.”

“‘It’s a simple yes or no,’” another person quoted the man as telling his girlfriend, prompting Cass to admit: “When he said that, my jaw dropped.”

Someone else said the video was “painful to watch,” and that they actually felt bad for the man proposing.

However, many others suggested that the video was evidence against public proposals.

“SEE. This is why I told my fiancé how I wanted my proposal to be. Private, in public, or in front of family. These are important questions to ask,” one viewer said, while someone else wrote: “How you propose should always be discussed. When you propose should be the surprise.”

“I want to know the story here. Did he know she wouldn’t like a public proposal? Or did he think this would get her to say yes? So many questions,” another person added.

The video also prompted many to admit that they felt “secondhand embarrassment” over the uncomfortable proposal. “Why do I feel embarrassed lol,” one comment reads.

“Secondhand embarrassment is real,” another person added, while someone else described the public proposal as their “worst nightmare”.

Despite the awkwardness of the video, many became invested in the couple’s story, and eager for updates. “Okay what happened next, I need to know,” one viewer wrote.

In a follow-up video, Cass recounted the proposal, while recalling how the woman had looked “bewildered” the entire time. “She did say yes, but it was really awkward,” she recalled, before adding: “I think they started fighting afterward. I don’t know, I didn’t see them for the rest of the night.”

The Independent has contacted Cass for comment.