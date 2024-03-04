Ayesha Curry reveals that she was called ‘old’ amid her pregnancy at 34

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Ayesha Curry has revealed that she was called “old” after announcing she was pregnant at 34 years old.

In a recent cover interview with Sweet July Magazine, Curry announced that she and her NBA star husband, Steph Curry, were expecting their fourth baby. Along with the pregnancy announcement, she spoke candidly about her experience with what her doctors were calling a “geriatric pregnancy”.

“What’s been interesting has been my doctor’s appointments,” Curry explained to the outlet. “I’m in my 30s, and so there’s all this paperwork referring to the experience as a ‘geriatric pregnancy’ and all the concerns that come along with that.”

“I think there’s something that needs to be more nuanced when it comes to women, their age, and conversations around having children,” she added. “Many women in their 30s and 40s are going through this for the first time, and being told you’re ‘old’ feels alarming and wild. I think the narrative needs to be shifted a little bit.”

Curry told the outlet that she intends for her fourth pregnancy to be her last, allowing her to take her time to savour the little things, slow down, and enjoy the beauty of bringing life to the world.

“But one of the biggest differences [with this pregnancy] is a new understanding that this really does pass by in the blink of an eye,” she continued. “And in the blink of an eye, it could also all be taken away. That’s encouraged me to slow down and take in every single little thing - especially with it being my last pregnancy.”

Ayesha and Steph Curry, who have been married since 2011, share three children: daughters Riley, 11, and Ryan, eight, and son Canon, five.

“I was really stubborn in my earlier pregnancies,” the mother of three said. “And that hurt me in the end. It made things really hard on me. I had to learn to put my pride aside and realise it was okay to take help, to have people around me help and to not shy away from it.”

Unlike her first pregnancy when she was just 22 years old, the cookbook author explained that she’s now depending on her support system of family and friends to help her through her latest pregnancy. Curry acknowledged that what her “village” looks like has changed in recent years, and she’s going out of her way to foster and prioritise her female friendships.

Curry also noted that it’s been a nice change to have people who are going through similar experiences to talk to this time around.

“It truly takes a village,” she said. “It takes a solid core group of people around you to get the job done, whether it’s raising a child, building a business or even - especially these days - preparing a meal.”

“And I’m still trying to figure out what building my village looks like. I feel like it’s never complete, right?” Curry added. “There’s always people coming in, people leaving, and people here forever. And that’s okay.”