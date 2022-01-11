Ayesha Curry has not only shut down the rumors that she and her husband, Stephen Curry, are in an open marriage, but she also has reminded fans not to “believe everything” they read.

At the end of December 2021, an Instagram page and gossip blog, @Deuxmoi, received an anonymous tip about Ayesha and Stephen. The unidentified person claimed that the couple was in an open relationship, causing rumors to circulate.

“Have it on good authority that this well-known NBA couple aren’t as faithful in love as their social media and image make them out to be!” the person told @Deuxmoi, who posted this on their Instagram story (via The Jasmine BRAND). “They both have side hookups and flings but keep it very private to keep up the perfect family image they show to the world. I was shocked to learn, they’ve been together for so long.”

On 10 January, Ayesha posted a photo of her husband from his photoshoot with GQ on Instagram. “Good gracious God almighty,” she wrote in the caption. “my baby’s @gq cover shoot.”

Many comments applauded the couple, including one from model Gwendolyn Osborne that said, “You guys are such an incredible inspirational young couple. So proud of you both.”

However, one comment brought up those relationship rumors, causing Ayesha to break her silence about the topic.

“But yet you still want an open relationship smh,” the comment, which appears to have been deleted, said, although a screenshot of it was shared with TMZ. “If I were him you woulda been sent to the street already.”

In response, Ayesha told this Instagram user just how wrong they were. “Don’t believe everything you read,” the actress wrote. “Do you know how ridiculous that is? Don’t disrespect my marriage like that. Please and thank you.”

Stephen, 33, and Ayesha, 32, first tied the knot back in 2011. They also share three children together, Riley, nine, Ryan, six, and Canon, three.

In August 2021, the pair celebrated their 10 year anniversary, as the NBA shared a tribute to his wife on Instagram.

“Never a day goes by I’m not thankful for your presence, your beauty, your spirit! Stephen wrote in Sexy as can be inside and out & continuing to show me how amazing our God is by the creation that you are.”

This past September, Ayesha shared that her husband had planned a surprise vow renewal ceremony in honor of their big anniversary.

“A couple of weeks ago @stephencurry30 surprised me with the most beautiful vow renewal ceremony,” the Ayesha’s Home Kitchen star wrote in an Instagram post. “He even picked out my dress for me and had it waiting

“Our big girl Riley officiated and Ryan and Canon walked me through the grass of our backyard,” she added. “It’s everything I’ve always dreamed of but didn’t know could be possible in this way. A moment I will never forget. I love you @stephencurry30.”