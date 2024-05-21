Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Lessons in Lifestyle email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Fans think a relationship may be on the menu for two The Bear costars.

Rumors of a newfound romance between Jeremy Allen White and Ayo Edebiri began circulating after they were spotted together at a baseball game.

On 19 May, the two Hollywood stars enjoyed a day at Wrigley Field in Chicago, Illinois, to watch the Cubs play against the Pittsburgh Pirates with the rest of the Hulu drama series cast.

They may not have been alone on a private date, but White, 33, and Edebiri, 28, seemed to be paying close attention to each other. In footage that surfaced online, the Shameless actor’s arm is seen wrapped around the Bottoms star’s back.

“Jeremy Allen White with Ayo Edebiri and the cast of The Bear at Wrigley stadium via Reddit,” one person wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter, next to a short clip of them inside the stadium, taken from above.

Elsewhere in the video, White could be seen rubbing Edebiri’s back with his hand, before turning his head to talk to her. Though the recorder was a level and rows away, Edebiri looked to be responding to White, slightly moving her hands in her lap.

Commenters immediately picked up on their behavior, questioning if it was a subtle hint at being more than friends.

Fan captures Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White sitting close at baseball game ( TikTok @whatever3165 )

Fan captures Ayo Edebiri and Jeremy Allen White sitting close at baseball game ( TikTok @whatever3165 )

“Work wife-husband relationship is going crrazzyyy,” one fan wrote, while another said: “I’m just gonna say I don’t touch my friends like that.” A third remarked: “I’m seeing stars.”

Some predicted their “closeness” was a promotional strategy for season three of The Bear, which will premiere on 27 June. A curious individual asked: “Is this promo?? Why’s he touching her like that lol.”

Others questioned whether White was still in a relationship with the 31-year-old Spanish singer, Rosalía.

Last year, a source told Us Weekly that the After Everything star was dating the global performer. This was White’s first confirmed relationship following his divorce from Addison Timlin in May 2023. This was also Rosalía’s first relationship after calling off her engagement to Rauw Alejandro.

On 19 January, White and Rosalía were captured kissing while hiking together. Since then, their relationship has been kept under wraps, prompting some to question whether they’re still together.

The Knot confirmed the two were still an item on 29 March. “Rosalía’s boyfriend is actor Jeremy Allen White. They have been together since October 2023,” the outlet proclaimed.

The Independent has contacted representatives for Rosalía and White for comment.

White and Edebiri have always spoken fondly of each other. But Edebiri’s comments regarding White’s Calvin Klein underwear ads suggests their relationship is more platonic than romantic.

When shown images of the actor’s shirtless photo shoot backstage at the 2024 Golden Globes, Edebiri said: “I just, I’m happy for him. That’s my boy, you know what I mean? I do feel like ... I want people to understand he’s my co-worker!”

Then again, White’s recent remarks about he and Edebiri’s relationship prove they may be friends, but they still hangout out of work too. Speaking to Vanity Fair for Edebiri’s 21 May cover story, White noted: “We really enjoy each other in life, on camera and off camera. I have a tremendous amount of respect for her as a person, but also as an artist.”