A pregnant woman has asked whether she is wrong not to change the name of her unborn child’s name after finding out that it was the same name her friend had planned to name her stillborn daughter.

The woman, 26, who goes by the username u/BabyNameThrowaway931, posed the question on the Reddit subreddit AITA [Am I the A**hole], where she revealed that she and her husband had already decided on the names they were going to choose for their unborn child when they learned they were expecting.

“My husband and I had already decided on what to name our baby depending on the gender, and upon finding out that she was going to be a girl, we announced that we would name her Adelaide. I first heard of this name when I was a kid and thought it was beautiful, and decided that if I ever had a daughter, I would name her Adelaide,” the woman explained.

However, according to the Reddit user, when she and her husband announced the name of their unborn daughter, her close friend, who had suffered a stillbirth two years earlier, started to become distant.

In the post, she explained that she tried to be “sensitive” to her friend, as she knew it was likely difficult for her friend to know she was pregnant with a daughter.

“I can’t even begin to imagine how heartbreaking this must have been for her and I made sure I supported her through this devastating loss,” she wrote.

According to the woman, she learned the real issue when her friend recently approached her and her husband to suggest they pick a different name for their daughter.