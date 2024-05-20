People are obsessed with a baby who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando hotel

Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Stay ahead of the curve with our weekly guide to the latest trends, fashion, relationships and more Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

People are in awe over a baby’s excitement about going to the Four Seasons Orlando, a popular resort located in Walt Disney World.

In a viral video posted to TikTok, Stefanie – who goes by the username @sobrizzle – showed her niece’s candid thoughts about the luxury hotel in Florida. While the baby was held in a man’s arms, a woman in the background said: “I have a question for everybody. Who wants to go to the Four Seasons Orlando?”

The baby then hilariously responded by shouting, “Me!” while her arm was raised. A toddler also made her way into the video, as she raised her hand and responded, “Me!”

The man holding the baby then joined in on the fun, as he laughed and also responded “Me!” when asked about going to the Four Seasons Orlando.

In the caption, Stefanie quipped about the baby’s enthusiasm over the potential trip, writing: “If the @Four Seasons Hotels is looking for a baby ambassador my niece got you.”

The video has quickly gone viral on TikTok, with more than 25m views as of 20 May. In the comments, multiple people have questioned how the baby is familiar with the Four Seasons Orlando, while addressing how expensive the hotel can be.

“How does she know what Four Seasons Orlando is, I don’t even know what it looks like,” one wrote.

“I was not ready for [her] to fully be aware and speak,” another person admitted.

“How does this baby even know what the Four Seasons Orlando means?” someone else asked.

With many people surprised that the baby knew how to talk, they also went on to poke fun at what else she could say about going to the hotel.

“Would be delighted mother to accompany you on this exhilarating excursion to the four seasons Orlando I will be sure to pack the acquired necessities for our trip,” one joked. “My excitement is palpable.”

Another quipped: “Splendid mother. Absolutely splendid. Not only will I be participating in the visiting of the Four Seasons of Orlando, but I will be accompanied by my family whomst I love the most.”

The video also sparked the creation of memes about the baby on X, formerly known as Twitter.

The Four Seasons Orlando is one of the most luxurious hotels in Walt Disney World. Although prices can vary depending on when you go and which room you stay in, the cost for one room for two adults can be anywhere between $1,000 to $3,000 a night.

There are a range of different amenities within the pricy resort, including boutiques, a spa, and six restaurants and bars. There are also different water slides, pools, and a lazy river, in addition to an adult-only pool.

The Independent has contacted Stefanie for comment.