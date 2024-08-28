Couple invites bride and groom to baby shower on their wedding day

Support truly

independent journalism Support Now Our mission is to deliver unbiased, fact-based reporting that holds power to account and exposes the truth.



Whether $5 or $50, every contribution counts.



Support us to deliver journalism without an agenda. Louise Thomas Editor Find out more

Two milestone events in a person’s life are getting married and having a child, but one couple happened to book their baby shower on the same day as their friend’s wedding on purpose.

In a recent Reddit post shared to the “Wedding Shaming” subreddit, the bride recalled the situation when her fiancé’s friends scheduled their baby shower for the same day as the wedding. “We gave our invitations in hand to my fiance’s friends on a weekend trip to a cabin. We thought it was a good opportunity to save on stamps. We didn’t know a couple was expecting or were going to make their announcement then,” the post began.

“This was a shared organized event, all the couples pitched in, and everyone knew about our engagement and our wedding date months before when we settled on the venue. We don’t see them all together very often, so it made sense that people would share their good news/ celebrate milestones at the same time.”

The bride explained that although the due date was not until two months after the wedding the pregnant friend was told there was “no pressure” to attend the wedding. She explained because her pregnancy might be considered high-risk she likely would not attend but would make sure that her partner did.

As the deadline for RSVP submissions got closer, the bride and groom had not heard back from their pregnant friends, which was expected of them given any possible medical appointments.

However, the two of them ended up receiving a text message with an invite to their baby shower which was happening on the same day as the wedding. “My jaw dropped at the audacity,” the Reddit post continued.

“He looks at me and starts angrily typing, ‘sorry mate but I’m kind of busy getting married that day.’ In my mind, I was like that’s one way to RSVP no, lol. But the guy still insisted after that he "might" come, that guys might not be invited to the baby shower... I knew there’s no way he’s coming, and he did in fact confirm later he would not.”

After posting many people turned to the comments section to share their reactions to the story.

“To give them the benefit of the doubt, they were probably wrapped up in their pregnancy and getting ready for the child to come, particularly if it was high-risk. It’s possible that they just forgot the date of your wedding, especially since they had already decided not to attend. Some people are just clueless that way,” one commenter suggested.

Another commenter assumed that the couple had picked their baby shower date on purpose, writing: “This couple sucks. They sound competitive. Does it clash with your wedding time? I can guarantee you that more people will want to go to a wedding than a baby shower, especially knowing this nonsense they pulled.”

“This is probably incendiary, but other than the two people involved and their relatives, for whom would a baby shower be a bigger deal than a wedding? Birth, yes. Shower, no,” a third commenter wrote.

“I don’t believe for even a minute that they were too busy to note that the dates coincide. Even if you don’t keep the wedding date top of mind, and surely why would they, you know the month. A quick check would have verified the date. They chose to ignore all common sense and went ahead knowing they were forcing their friends to choose one over another.”