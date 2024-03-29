Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

The Bachelor stars Joey Graziadei and Kelsey Anderson revealed that they’ve already picked out a baby name for their future child.

In a 28 March interview on The Viall Files podcast with host Nick Viall, the 28-year-old Bachelor lead and his new fiancé, 25, revealed that they were “definitely” planning on starting a family together one day. The couple found love on Season 28 of the popular ABC reality dating series, ending the season finale on 26 March with an engagement.

“We already have the name of our first kid figured out,” Graziadei admitted to Viall, a fellow Bachelor alum. “Like, we’re talking about this stuff.”

“We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own,” Graziadei continued. “We’re taking things slow because I think that’s important after doing something like this.”

After Viall prompted Graziadei to spill the beans on their future baby's name, the pro tennis instructor replied.

“It’s easy because it would be taking her last name,” Graziadei revealed, noting that they’re hoping that their first child is a girl. “Anderson’s her last name, soon to obviously be her maiden name, and we kind of love it most for a girl and calling her ‘Andie.’”

He added, “So, Anderson Graziadei was the idea for the first kid.”

But that’s not all the Bachelor lead said about their future family, revealing that his new fiancée has admitted that she would like to adopt in the future.

“One of the really special things — I don’t know if it even made it on the show — was that Kelsey [said] she always wanted to adopt,” Graziadei shared. “That was something she was always really big on and she wants to probably have, like, 20 kids. I’d rather stay in more of the three range.”

“We want to build a beautiful family because we have two beautiful families of our own,” Graziadei added.

After filming wrapped for Season 28 in 2023 around Thanksgiving, the couple have had to keep their relationship off the radar to avoid spoiling the finale for Bachelor fans, who call themselves Bachelor Nation. Since the finale, the pair have finally been able to enjoy time together in public, with Graziadei noting how they’ve come to enjoy the “simple things” that they previously couldn’t do together.

“We’ve both said it’s been a lot of the simple things,” agreed Graziadei. “Because you miss out on that. We’ve had to keep it secret for so long.”

The pair told Viall that they plan on enjoying a long engagement, but are open to plans changing over time.

“I think it would be wrong to jump into a marriage too quickly because we are learning and dating again and we have so much to look forward to, but yeah, we decided a three-year engagement kinda makes sense,” Graziadei said. “But we know that can change.”

The couple previously spoke about their whirlwind romance with Entertainment Weekly, speaking about what it’s been like being a part of a long-running franchise like The Bachelor and what being engaged has looked like for them so far outside of the show. Graziadei noted that they’re taking things “day by day.”

“We want to promise our lives together, but we don’t want to rush it,” Graziadei explained. “We’re going to take it day by day and just enjoy this time.”