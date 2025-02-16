Bafta Awards 2025: All the most daring looks on the red carpet

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Hollywood’s brightest stars descended on London for the 2025 Bafta ceremony – and showed off a whole load of eye-catching red carpet looks in the process.

The biggest names in the film industry opted for high sartorial drama when they arrived at the Royal Festival Hall on Sunday afternoon (16 February).

The event is always one of the highlights of awards season, and guests pulled out all the stops in sequinned gowns, fashion-forward tailoring and monochromatic outfits.

Here are some of the most striking looks straight from the red carpet…

Gwendoline Christie

open image in gallery Gwendoline Christie at the 2025 Baftas ( PA )

The Game of Thrones and Star Wars actor can always be relied on to make a statement on the red carpet with a bold look, and her Bafta ensemble was no exception. Gwendoline Christie opted for gothic glamour in a high-necked black gown with lace detailing at the shoulders and witchy deconstructed sleeves. Oh, and her ice blonde, waist length hair deserved a moment of appreciation too

Molly-Mae Hague

open image in gallery Molly-Mae Hague at the 2025 Baftas ( PA )

The UK’s premier influencing powerhouse made her Bafta red carpet debut wearing a complicated, almost sculptural all-black gown, with her trademark oversized sleeves. It felt like a more avant-garde look than usual from the former Love Island star.

Monica Barbaro

open image in gallery Monica Barbaro at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

It’s her very first time on the awards season circuit, but A Complete Unknown star Monica Barbaro, who plays Joan Baez opposite Timothée Chalamet in the Bob Dylan biopic, has already carved out a reputation as one to watch on the red carpet. This barely-there sequinned number, with its slightly scalloped hem and wavy embellishments, makes her look like a high-fashion mermaid (in the best possible way).

David Tennant

open image in gallery David Tennant at the 2025 Baftas ( PA )

The former Doctor Who star is never one to shy away from making a bold sartorial choice. As he returned to Bafta hosting duties for the second year in a row, David Tennant chose a long-line jacket with embellished lapels and edges, complete with a similarly bedazzled shirt and tie. Well, it was certainly more interesting than a predictable old tuxedo...

Hannah Dodd

open image in gallery Hannah Dodd at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

Bridgerton star Hannah Dodd added some intrigue to a classic black dress with an eye-catching bejewelled over skirt, well worthy of the diamond of the season.

Kelly Rutherford

open image in gallery Kelly Rutherford at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

Gossip Girl Kelly Rutherford channelled her inner Lily van der Woodsen in a dramatic, sculptural black gown complete with a high-low hem and an unexpected cut-out at the waist. She even managed to somehow make black opaque tights look red carpet-worthy, which is no mean feat.

Jeff Goldblum

open image in gallery Jeff Goldblum at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

The Wicked star looked dapper in a tailcoat, a feather-embellished waistcoat and signature shades.

AJ Odudu

open image in gallery AJ Odudu at the 2025 Baftas ( Getty Images )

It’s always a delight to see what AJ Odudu wears for a high-profile occasion – see the incredible outfits she opts for when she’s hosting the Big Brother live shows for plentiful evidence – and for this year’s Baftas she pulled off one of her most sensational looks yet. The presenter looked like a high fashion Princess Leia in this draped, hooded white dress complete with thigh-high split.