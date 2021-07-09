Bank Holidays 2021 - full list including potential extra day off
Plan ahead with our guide to all bank holidays in 2021
For the past year, most of us have had travel plans disrupted by the pandemic, meaning bank holidays - perfectly scattered throughout the year to elongate our time off from work for a much-needed holiday - are now even more precious; a chance to reset and rest during a time like no other.
And none is more precious than the unexpected bank holiday: following England getting to the final of the Euro 2020 tournament - to be played against Italy at Wembley on Sunday 11 July - many are calling on the PM Boris Johnson to add an extra day off to the calendar.
Asked whether he could declare Monday 12 July a bank holiday, if England win, he replied: “I think that would be tempting fate; let’s see what happens.” A spokesperson later clarified: “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.”
While the additional bank holiday is still uncertain - there are plenty of other dates to look forward to this year.
So, whether you simply want something to look forward to or plan to book a staycation in the coming months, here are all the the bank holidays in 2021 for those living in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.
2021 Bank and Public Holidays
New Year’s Day: Friday 1 January
St Patrick’s Day: Wednesday 17 March (Northern Ireland only)
Good Friday: Friday 2 April
Easter Monday: Monday 5 April
Early May Bank Holiday: Monday 3 May
Spring Bank Holiday: Monday 31 May
Battle of the Boyne: Monday 12 July (Northern Ireland only)
Summer Bank Holiday: Monday 2 August (Scotland only)
Summer Bank Holiday: Monday 30 August
St Andrew’s Day: Tuesday 30 November (Scotland only)
Christmas Day (substitute day): Monday 27 December
Boxing Day (substitute day): Tuesday 28 December
Other key dates to remember for 2021:
Burns Night: Monday 25 January
Chinese New Year: Friday 12 Feb
Valentine’s Day: Sunday 14 Feb
Shrove Tuesday: Tuesday 16 Feb
Ash Wednesday: Wednesday 17 Feb
St David’s Day: Monday 1 March
Mother’s Day: Sunday 14 March
Palm Sunday: Sunday 28 March
Holi: Monday 29 March
Ramadan: Tuesday 13 April
Father’s Day: Sunday 20 June
Eid ul Adha: Tuesday 20 July
Muharram: Tuesday 10 August
Rosh Hashanah: Tuesday 7 September
Yom Kippur: Thursday 16 September
Daylight saving time ends: Sunday 31 October
Halloween: Sunday 31 October
Guy Fawkes Night: Friday 5 November
Remembrance Day: Sunday 14 November
Diwali (TBC): Saturday 14 November
Hanukkah begins: Monday 29 November
St Andrew’s Day: Tuesday 30 November
Winter Solstice: Tuesday 21 December
You can read more about a holiday hack that will help you turn 19 days of leave into 48 full days off work in 2021, here.
