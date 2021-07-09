For the past year, most of us have had travel plans disrupted by the pandemic, meaning bank holidays - perfectly scattered throughout the year to elongate our time off from work for a much-needed holiday - are now even more precious; a chance to reset and rest during a time like no other.

And none is more precious than the unexpected bank holiday: following England getting to the final of the Euro 2020 tournament - to be played against Italy at Wembley on Sunday 11 July - many are calling on the PM Boris Johnson to add an extra day off to the calendar.

Asked whether he could declare Monday 12 July a bank holiday, if England win, he replied: “I think that would be tempting fate; let’s see what happens.” A spokesperson later clarified: “I don’t want to pre-empt the outcome of Sunday’s match. Clearly we want England to go all the way and win the final, and then we will set out our plans in due course.”

While the additional bank holiday is still uncertain - there are plenty of other dates to look forward to this year.

So, whether you simply want something to look forward to or plan to book a staycation in the coming months, here are all the the bank holidays in 2021 for those living in England, Scotland, Wales and Northern Ireland.

2021 Bank and Public Holidays

New Year’s Day: Friday 1 January

St Patrick’s Day: Wednesday 17 March (Northern Ireland only)

Good Friday: Friday 2 April

Easter Monday: Monday 5 April

Early May Bank Holiday: Monday 3 May

Spring Bank Holiday: Monday 31 May

Battle of the Boyne: Monday 12 July (Northern Ireland only)

Summer Bank Holiday: Monday 2 August (Scotland only)

Summer Bank Holiday: Monday 30 August

St Andrew’s Day: Tuesday 30 November (Scotland only)

Christmas Day (substitute day): Monday 27 December

Boxing Day (substitute day): Tuesday 28 December

Other key dates to remember for 2021:

Burns Night: Monday 25 January

Chinese New Year: Friday 12 Feb

Valentine’s Day: Sunday 14 Feb

Shrove Tuesday: Tuesday 16 Feb

Ash Wednesday: Wednesday 17 Feb

St David’s Day: Monday 1 March

Mother’s Day: Sunday 14 March

Palm Sunday: Sunday 28 March

Holi: Monday 29 March

Ramadan: Tuesday 13 April

Father’s Day: Sunday 20 June

Eid ul Adha: Tuesday 20 July

Muharram: Tuesday 10 August

Rosh Hashanah: Tuesday 7 September

Yom Kippur: Thursday 16 September

Daylight saving time ends: Sunday 31 October

Halloween: Sunday 31 October

Guy Fawkes Night: Friday 5 November

Remembrance Day: Sunday 14 November

Diwali (TBC): Saturday 14 November

Hanukkah begins: Monday 29 November

St Andrew’s Day: Tuesday 30 November

Winter Solstice: Tuesday 21 December

You can read more about a holiday hack that will help you turn 19 days of leave into 48 full days off work in 2021, here.