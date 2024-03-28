Barbara Corcoran says secret to her successful marriage is having ‘separate bedrooms’

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Barbara Corcoran has revealed her and her husband Bill Higgins’ secret to a successful marriage.

The 75-year-old businesswoman spoke candidly about her marriage of nearly 40 years during an appearance on Today, which aired on 28 March. During the conversation, TV host Jenna Bush Hager asked Corcoran what keeps her relationship “fun”.

In response, Corcoran acknowledged that she and her partner don’t sleep in the same space. “Separated bedrooms,” she said. “I’ve had a separate bedroom with Bill for like 40 years.”

She then shared the benefits of these two rooms, adding: “I have to invite him in, he invites me in. It keeps the sexiness in the whole thing.”

When TV host Hoda Kotb asked why Corcoran and her husband sleep in different rooms, the Shark Tank star specified that it is because of their different living habits.

“He’s such a mess. He puts piles of stuff everywhere, and I’m very neat,” she said. “I couldn’t sleep well at night and now I sleep like a baby.”

She then described some of the fun things she and Higgins have done together, including dressing up as Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce in February. While Higgins wore a red jersey with Kelces’s Chiefs number – 87 – on it, his wife opted for a black shirt and pants. Corcoran, who has short hair, wore a long, blonde wig for her costume, which she said her husband liked.

“To see me with long hair, it drove him crazy,” she quipped about her partner.

During the conversation, Corcoran also confessed that before she and Higgins tied the knot, she was the one who proposed. “I wanted to get a husband so I said: ‘What the heck!’” she quipped. She also noted that she was married once before and that she initially proposed to her first husband.

Corcoran and Higgins met in 1981, before officially tying the knot eight years later. They share two children, Tom and Kate, who’ve stayed out of the public eye.

In February 2022, she celebrated her 34th wedding anniversary on Instagram, where she shared a video montage of her and her husband’s memories, with the clip set to Shania Twain’s hit song, “You’re Still The One”. In the caption, she recalled how they nearly missed their wedding ceremony in 1988.

“Bill and I were in the woods cross-country skiing and got lost, we didn’t expect to hit traffic coming back even though we always hit traffic coming back, and my mom, dad and the minister were about to call it a day when we we finally got there,” she wrote. “We were married five minutes later.”

She acknowledged that while there are many ups and downs in a relationship, she’s continued to have such a strong love for Higgins over the years.

“Marriage is awfully tough for some of us and we should get a medal for running the race. I know I have a good man, a great father, and a guy that totally drives me absolutely nuts every day of my life. I’m sure I drive him just as crazy,” Corcoran concluded.