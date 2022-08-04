How to host the perfect barbecue

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email

The perfect barbeque should begin at 2pm on a day touching 22C, and last four hours, according to a poll.

A survey of 2,000 adults also found eight guests to be the most manageable number.

The event should be hosted in a picturesque garden setting and including hot dogs, steak and beer, according to the respondents.

While drumsticks and burgers still reigned as main dishes, many told pollsters they would also want fish (15 per cent) and kebabs (18 per cent).

Music should be played in the background according to 47 per cent, but 21 per cent would rather watch sport on TV.

Ketchup was voted the favourite condiment by 37 per cent, followed by barbeque sauce and mayonnaise (31 per cent).

And among those who wanted to travel for a barbeque, Heddon’s Mouth in Devon, Seaford Beach in Brighton and Beacon Fell Country Park, Lancashire, were among the top destinations.

The research, commissioned by Warburtons, also found 25 per cent of grill enthusiasts believed a proper barbecue could only be had alongside a bowl of coleslaw. Less than one-quarter, or 22 per cent, felt the same way about potato salad.

Nearly one-fifth (18 per cent) of respondents preferred to wash down their food with cider, while a further 18 per cent chose wine – and 21 per cent preferred soft fizzy drinks.

Ice cream was deemed the perfect pudding (19 per cent) with strawberries and cream taking second place (14 per cent).

Men, it was revealed, were more likely to take charge of the grill – but one-quarter of them admitted regularly burning the food.

Nearly half (45 per cent) admitted cooking barbeques was one of their favourite smells of the summer and would typically like to have one themselves twice a week.

A large number of people said they wanted to be able to grill outdoors, but further afield than their garden.

Ryan Young, founder of UK Hidden Gems, said: “We’re noticing more and more that people are looking to enjoy the great outdoors while at the same time enjoying a barbeque.

“It is great to see that the research continues to back this movement”.

Top five barbecue foods

1. Burger

2. Hot dog / sausage

3. Steak

4. Chicken kebabs

5. Chicken drumsticks

Top five barbecue drinks

1. Beer

2. Coca Cola

3. White wine

4. Cider

5. Red wine

Top five barbecue sides

1. Coleslaw

2. Green salad

3. Potato salad

4. Chips

5. Corn on the cob

Top five barbecue condiments

1. Ketchup

2. Barbeque sauce

3. Mayonnaise

4. Sweet chilli sauce

5. Mustard

Top five barbecue locations

1. Heddon’s Mouth, Devon

2. Seaford Beach, Brighton

3. Beacon Fell Country Park, Lancashire

4. Rutland Water Park, Rutland

5. Castle Ward, Northern Ireland