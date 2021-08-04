Barbie launches doll of scientist Sarah Gilbert who created coronavirus vaccine

Barbie producer Mattel has created a doll in the likeness of the scientist who designed the Oxford coronavirus vaccine: Professor Dame Sarah Gilbert.

Professor Gilbert started working on creating a jab in early 2020 when Covid-19 was first reported to be spreading in China.

The vaccine she designed, the Oxford-AstraZeneca jab, has now been used in more than 170 countries, making it the most widely used in the world.

The doll depicts Professor Gilbert wearing a black trouser suit with a white shirt and glasses.

“My wish is that my doll will show children careers they may not be aware of, like a vaccinologist,” she said.

Professor Gilbert’s doll is one of five Barbie dolls that Mattel has created to honour women working in science, technology, engineering and maths (STEM).

She joins a Brazilian biomedical researcher and an Australian doctor who created a reusable gown for health workers.

“I am passionate about inspiring the next generation of girls into Stem careers and hope that children who see my Barbie will realise how vital careers in science are to help the world around us,” said Professor Gilbert.

The new STEM dolls come after Barbie has undergone an image makeover by releasing several ranges of dolls aimed at diversifying its line-up.

Last year, Mattel launched a new line of dolls aimed at showcasing “a multi-dimensional view of beauty” and “represent global diversity and inclusivity”.

The new additions, which were released throughout 2020, included a Barbie with no hair and the skin condition vitiligo.

Mattel said that it aimed to “redefine what it means to be a Barbie or look like Barbie” with the launch of its new doll with vitiligo, adding that it will allow children to “play out even more stories they see in the world around them”.