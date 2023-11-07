I’m with Barbra Streisand – the fun really begins when you’re older, much older
In a recent interview Streisand, aged 81, said she wanted to have more fun in life – and why not, asks comedy writer Jan Etherington who has found whether it’s wild swimming to wilder partying, that the good times really roll the older you get
A rather reflective Barbra Streisand has just revealed, “I haven’t had much fun in my life… I want to have more fun. I want to get into my husband’s truck and just wander…”
Are you thinking what I’m thinking? “A truck? Really, Barb, at 81? You could put your back out! Don’t you have to climb up into those?”
But as someone whose life is mostly spent in luxury limos, maybe what she’s really trying to say is the same as what a large number of my fellow senior railcard holders are feeling too: the good times aren’t over. Because age doesn’t stop us from chasing after them; if anything, it spurs us on to have even more fun than before.
