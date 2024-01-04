Barry Keoghan jokes he owns 10 Jacob Elordi’s bath water candles

Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Barry Keoghan has admitted he’s among the many fans who purchased a Jacob Elordi Saltburn bath water candle.

Speaking to Variety, the 31-year-old Irish actor joked that he owns nearly a dozen of the Saltburn-themed candles that went viral this week. “I already have 10 of them,” Keoghan said at a Louis Vuitton pop-up in Los Angeles on 3 January. “They’re all burning at my house right now.”

Ever since the Emerald Fennell-led film became available to stream on Prime Video over the Christmas holiday - and children forced their parents to watch the shocking thriller - the most talked-about scene has been when Keoghan’s Oliver Quick slurps the used bath water that Elordi’s Felix Catton was masturbating in just minutes before. Now, one fan has paid tribute to the pivotal scene with a soy wax candle available on Etsy, labelled “Jacob Elordi’s Bathwater”.

The product description for the candle, which retails for $27.73 (£21.85) reads: “There’s nothing quite like the smell of a quality candle, particularly when that smell is inspired by Jacob Elordi and what we imagine His Highness to smell like.”

The candle comes in three scents - comfort spice, sea breeze, and vanilla - and features a cotton wick for an average burn time of 50-60 hours. The candle is being sold by Etsy store Side Hustle Vibes, which also offers Drake’s bath water, Harry Styles’s bath water, and a candle labelled “Eau De Timothée”.

“Our candle aims to capture the essence of the charismatic figure of Felix Catton, promising a sensorial experience like no other,” they said. “Let the flickering flame and the captivating scent transport you to Emerald Fennell’s world of Saltburn, where fantasy and reality intertwine.”

(Etsy / SideHustleVibes)

Meanwhile, another version of the Jacob Elordi Bath Water candle is available to purchase on Amazon for $35 (£27.57).

Saltburn, written and directed by Fennell, is set on a luxury country estate belonging to the aristocratic Felix Catton (played by Elordi), who invites his Oxford university classmate Oliver Quick (played by Keoghan) to stay with him for the summer. Oliver grows intrigued by his friend’s way of life and a series of tragic events subsequently disrupt Felix’s family. The film, which was initially released in the US and UK on 17 November, also stars Rosamund Pike, Richard E Grant, and Conversations With Friends actor Alison Oliver.

The Euphoria star isn’t the only celebrity with a candle to his name. Gwyneth Paltrow infamously released a vagina-scented candle on her lifestyle website Goop back in January 2020, called “This smells like my vagina”. The candle, which cost $75 (£60) at the time, quickly sold out.

While Paltrow explained the geranium, citrusy bergamot, and cedar-scented product originally began as a joke, she’s since described the vagina-scented candle as a “feminist statement”. In an Instagram Q&A last September, the Shakespeare in Love actor clarified that the viral candle was not meant to “actually smell like anyone’s vagina” and “that was the point”.

“People tried to make it about something else, which is kind of a shame because it was really meant to be this strong feminist statement,” she remarked on the backlash. “But we no longer make the candle.”

Read The Independent’s four-star review of Saltburnhere.