Barry Keoghan has left a cheeky comment below a video of Sabrina Carpenter talking about Cillian Murphy.

The 31-year-old Saltburn star sent the internet into a tizzy when he commented below a video from Vanity Fair with Carpenter preparing for the Oscars red carpet. In the video, the singer mentioned what she would do if she ran into the Oscar-winning Oppenheimer star.

“If I see Cillian Murphy, I’m probably gonna leave the party,” the “Feather” singer gushed. “Probably just gonna leave with him... I’m not gonna leave with him, I’m just gonna leave at the same time as him so I can see where he lives. So I can, like, follow his car.”

Carpenter’s words made their rounds on social media, and below a clip on Instagram, Keoghan - an Irish actor and the singer’s rumoured beau- pointedly commented two emojis: a four-leaf clover and a man raising his hand.

Fans from far-reaching corners of the internet replied to Keoghan’s comment, with many finding it hilarious. “He went YOU HAVE IRELAND AT HOME,” one person wrote, while another added: “He said I’M IRISH.”

Other users noted that it seemed as though the Oscar nominee was head over heels for Carpenter, adding that he’s “obsessed” with her. Someone wrote: “I need someone obsessed with me the way Barry Keoghan is obsessed with Sabrina Carpenter.” Another added: “He seems like he’s obsessed with her, good for her.”

Rumours swirled around the pair since they were first photographed together in December 2023 when they were out grabbing dinner together in Los Angeles. The date came on the heels of their respective breakups, the “Nonsense” singer was rumoured to have ended things with Shawn Mendes, while Keoghan split from his longtime girlfriend Alyson Sandro. The actor and Sandro share a baby, a son named Brando.

Since December, things have notably heated up between the pair, with both of them subtly and publicly showing support forone another. The Banshees of Inisherin actor recently showed up at all three of Carpenter’s opening sets at Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour in Singapore. On the Vanity Fair Oscar’s afterparty red carpet, he also wore a friendship with the singer’s name spelled out.

At the time, Barry was notably “distracted” by Sabrina posing a few feet away from him on the red carpet. Paparazzi captured him as he attempted to pose for photos but kept looking over at her, dazzled by the sight of her. Internet users collectively had their hearts melted when the Oscar nominee told photographers that he was “distracted”.

Inside the party, the couple posed for a photo inside the venue, effectively hard-launching their relationship.