Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Stay ahead of the trend in fashion and beyond with our free weekly Lifestyle Edit newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Lifestyle Edit email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

People are defending a woman from the two “mean girls” who made fun of her while she was taking pictures at a baseball game.

Earlier this week, a woman named Jackie, who goes by the username @jackielabonita on TikTok, shared a video of herself posing for pictures at the event. According to the pictures shared on her Instagram, Jackie was attending a game at Minute Maid Park, a stadium in Houston, Texas.

Jackie’s TikTok video started off with a picture of herself, as she zoomed in on two women, sitting two rows behind her, who stuck their tongues out for the camera.

“Watch my confidence disappear after these random girls make fun of me for taking pics,” she wrote in the text over the video.

The clip then showed a picture of one of the two women sticking up her middle finger and smiling in the background, as Jackie continued posing.

The influencer’s video showed the random woman holding up her middle finger and using it to adjust her hair, while Jackie adjusted her sunglasses for the camera. She questioned the strangers’ gesture, writing: “Was this necessary?” The footage zoomed in on the woman behind Jackie, who was laughing and moving her eyes to the side.

Jackie then stood up, as the woman took out her phone and started to record the influencer. In the background, the stranger could be heard saying: “Lame.”

The infuencer noted that she could “literally hear the whole conversation” between the two women, who continued to stick their tongues out and laugh.

“Realising they are talking about me…feeling super self conscious. I wanted to cry.” In the caption of the clip, she wrote: “Please be nice #meangirls#meangirlvibes.”

Jackie’s video quickly went viral on social media and now has more than 42.9m views. On Twitter, Cardi B even shared her response to the incident, writing: “I would of put that ring to use,” referring to Jackie’s jewellery at the game.

While the TikTok user has since turned the comments on her video off, many people have gone to Twitter to defend Jackie and describe the two women as “mean girls”.

“It takes so much energy for people to be unkind like those girls,” one wrote. “Like going out of your way to be mean is mind boggling to me. You know what’s not hard? Being a girls girl. I love women sm and Ms. Jackie. Girl, go off on those pictures because you are so stunning!”

“That video of those girls making fun of that beautiful girl at the baseball game makes me so sad. I don’t see too many mean girls, [but] breaks my heart when I do,” another added.

A third wrote: “Those mean girls from the Jackie baseball game video are the same girls that only were ‘cute’ in highschool yet still look the same. The girl was a lil too sensitive cus I would’ve socked a b**** for saying ‘laaammee’ to me.”

Other people went on to defend Jackie for wanting to take pictures at the game, as some Twitter users accused her of trying “too hard” to be an influencer.

“Wouldn’t you want photos for memories?” one wrote. “Plus I don’t understand why there would be an issue with it. The only one in the wrong was those girls. Jackie Bonita never did anything to deserve being harassed, especially in public.”

Since Jackie’s video went viral, multiple people on Twitter said that they found the two random girls and claimed their names are Litzareli and Alondra. Some people claimed they found where one works and that they have started contacting this company. The business has since spoken out about the video on Twitter and said that the woman was “incorrectly identified as an employee of theirs”.

The Twitter users who found Litzareli and Alondra are also facing backlash. Some people are accusing them of doxxing, which is the act of publicly “identifying or publishing private information about someone as a form of punishment or revenge”, per Merriam-Webster.

“People doxxed those mean girls?” one Twitter user wrote. “Why can’t people just be normal? Why is every reaction on the Internet self-righteously disproportionate, why can’t you just say you would beat their asses if you were there and keep it pushing. Public shaming is enough lol.”

Amidst the criticism, Litzareli and Alondra shared a joint video about the incident on TikTok. While the videos have been deleted, they were reposted by other people on the app.

Throughout the first five-minute clip, Litzareli said that she was not “flicking” Jackie off and that her finger was aimed towards the camera. She claimed that Jackie’s friend, who was a man, had been filming her and Alondra for “five to ten minutes”.

“I do acknowledge that my behaviour was inappropriate, but keep in mind, any woman, any young lady at a public area, would feel harassed,” Litzareli said. “Especially because this older man was recording us.”

Alondra noted that she had “no part” in her friend’s behaviour and that she didn’t realise what Litzareli was doing until she saw Jackie’s video. She then shared what her friend had whispered in her ear at the game.

“It was, ‘Look, we’re going to be in her video.’ I went ahead and did my funny face.” Alondra said. “Which is called photobombing. Which is not bullying or something illegal either.”

They criticised the reaction over Jackie’s video. They claimed that people on social media were sending them “death threats” and leaking their personal information. They concluded the clip by emphasising that they were not bullying or insulting Jackie, who they said was a student at their school.

Alondra and Litzareli shared another video to hit back at the online criticism, including false claims that were made about where they work. They also addressed Cardi B’s response and claimed that it “wasn’t OK” for the singer to be “promoting violence”.

The women went on to direct the video to Jackie. They said that they wanted to speak to her about the incident and that they didn’t intend to hurt her feelings. They criticised Jackie for not speaking out amid the backlash and claimed she deleted a comment on her video where she told viewers to “calm down”. Alondra and Litzareli also asked for advice on the incident from viewers, as their “safety has been put on the line”.

The Independent has contacted Litzereli and Jackie for comment.