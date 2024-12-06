Bath & Body Works Candle Day 2024: How and when to get yours

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Bath & Body Works has brought back its annual Candle Day sale.

The beloved fragrance store is known for its array of hand sanitizers, soaps, and other scented bath products. But this weekend, Bath & Body Works be holding its 13 Candle Day sale for customers to stock up for the winter months.

The sale will take place from Saturday, December 7, to Sunday, December 8, with loyalty rewards members having access to the candle selection one day earlier on Friday, December 6.

All three-wick candles will be available for $9.95 instead of their usual price of anywhere between $26.95 and $29.95. There will be 58 new scents available only for the sale, with more than 180 total scents to choose from.

Bath & Body Works will also be releasing seven brand new fragrances on Candle Day, including holiday-themed scents such as “Fresh Cinnamon Rolls,” “Sugar Cookie,” and “Cranberry & Pomegranate.” They will also be releasing three candles based on the Netflix show Bridgerton, which released its third season in June.

open image in gallery Bath & Body Works announces return of its annual Candle Day sale ( Bath & Body Works )

The scents are called “Penelope’s First Kiss,” “Colin’s Return,” and a special edition fragrance, called “Diamond of the Season.”

Customers will only be able to buy 24 candles per purchase. Many of these candles are expected to be sold out before the second day of the sale, Bath & Body Works said in a press release.

To celebrate the return of the sale, Olympians Tara Davis-Woodhall, Hunter Woodall, and Jordan Chiles will be in New York City to light a 12-foot Bath & Body Works Candle in Hudson Square “to start the countdown,” the company announced.

open image in gallery Bath & Body Works will also be releasing seven brand new fragrances on Candle Day ( Bath & Body Works )

“It’s the best and busiest day of the year at Bath & Body Works,” they added.

Candle Day comes a few months after the company had to issue an apology after facing backlash for a candle that resembled the white hoods worn by the Ku Klux Klan.

The outside of the “Snowed In” candle showed a printed paper snowflake, with the outer prongs of the snowflake appearing similar to the hoods worn by the KKK — the white supremacist group that terrorized the South throughout the latter half of the 19th century. Their trademark white hoods feature a tip with cutouts for their eyes.

“We are committed to listening to our teams and customers and committed to fixing any mistakes we make — even those that are unintentional like this one,” a representative told The Independent.

“We apologize to anyone we’ve offended and are swiftly working to have this item removed and [are] evaluating our process [going] forward.”