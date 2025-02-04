How to lower your water bills and save money on energy

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

With utility bills increasing and prices predicted to rise again in the spring, chances are you’re managing monthly expenses and looking for ways to save money… and reducing your water consumption is a win-win.

“While many of us pay our annual water bill in monthly instalments, there are still ways to reduce your water usage,” highlights Derek Aaronson, founder of NotJustTaps.

By doing so, he says you can lower your next water statement… from April, the average annual bill is set to rise on average by £123 per year, according to BBC News.

“Any way you can reduce your bills will help, while also cutting down on energy costs and conserving more water,” underlines Aaronson.

Here’s how to make a positive contribution to a healthier planet, and save several pounds in the process…

Fit aerators

“Aerators are your secret weapon for water saving,” reveals Aaronson. “They work by mixing air with the water flow, meaning less water comes out but you don’t lose pressure.”

An aerator simply fits onto the end of most kitchen and bathroom taps and they come in different sizes, explains the bathroom expert. “So you’ll need to measure the end of your tap spout to make sure you get the right size.”

“They’re also super easy to fit, you simply screw them onto the end of your taps. If you’re not sure, there are lots of videos on YouTube showing how to do this, otherwise your local plumber can help.”Moreover, aerators are also cheap, usually around the £10 mark. He says the average family home can save as much as 1,274 litres of water per month by fitting a water-saving aerator to their kitchen and bathroom taps, according to water companies such as United Utilities.

“With the current cost of water at £3 per cubic metre, this represents a saving of nearly £4 per month and £47 per year.”

And the savings will be even bigger for larger homes with multiple bathrooms notes Aaronson. “Saving this amount of water also means you’ll be heating less… keep an eye on your smart meter after installation and see those bills come down.”

“You can also fit flow regulators into shower heads for further savings,” he adds.”

Reuse and recycle

Every drop, when you’re water-saving, really does count…

“How many of us empty what’s left in the kettle each time we make a new cup, and fill it with fresh water? Or empty the tank on the coffee machine and re-fill it each time?” opines Aaronson.

“One way to ensure you’re only boiling what you actually need is to use your cup to fill the kettle, that way you’ll know you’re actually only boiling two full cups, for example.”

Install a hot tap

Another great way to save on water is to install a hot water tap, suggests Aaronson. “Of course, there’s the initial outlay cost, but once it’s installed you can have boiling water, literally on tap – preventing the need to fill kettles and boil pans of water for what feels like an eternity.”

Most premium water taps also provide cold and sparkling water options, so a welcome addition come springtime, with the bonus of saving on bottled water.

Furthermore, he says most people find they reduce their water usage by having a hot water tap installed. “It’s estimated instant hot water taps can use up to 50% less energy than conventional kettles, helping to save around £25 off your energy bills each year.”

If you don’t opt for a hot water tap, Aaronson says to reuse all the water [from the kettle] you’d normally pour down the drain to water your house plants.

“Keep a jug in the kitchen for ease and empty kettles, half-drunk glasses of water and coffee filters into it.” He continues. “The plants won’t mind where the water comes from, and you’ll soon notice a drop in your usage – and a lot less wasted water.”

Keep showers under five minutes

Switching from a bath to a shower will save you a significant amount in water, and be a lot more energy efficient…

“A full bath uses on average 80 litres of water, whereas a high-power shower will use 75 litres in water,” notes Aaronson. “The best savings can be made by using an eco-shower head which reduces the number of litres used to just 45.”

In fact, he says if you shower for just one minute less, it can help you save more than 28,000 litres of water, and up to £100 in energy and water bills each year.

“That’s the same as 350 full bathtubs!” Doing this even a couple of times a week can really help to reduce the amount of water you’re using, says Aaronson. “Especially if you’re in a family or larger home with multiple people using the bathroom.”

Use your appliances wisely

Stop using your washing machine for half loads and ensure your dishwater is full before putting it on a cycle, warns Aaronson.

“It may seem obvious, but reducing the amount of washing you do by waiting for a full load will help you save water.

“The same can be said for loading your dishwasher…. there’s no point in running a half-filled dishwasher.” He continues. “If you’re a smaller household, opt for a smaller dishwasher – you’ll use less water, and it will get full more quickly.”

While dishwashers use less water than traditional washing up, he says if you’re running it half full, the calculations won’t add up.

“Upgrading to new higher energy-rated appliances will also help you use less energy, meaning you’ll see reduced energy bills.”