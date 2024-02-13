Sign up to our free Living Well email for advice on living a happier, healthier and longer life Live your life healthier and happier with our free weekly Living Well newsletter Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Beanie Feldstein has revealed that she was caught “butt-naked” by one of her wedding guests on the day of the ceremony.

While reminiscing about her wedding day during a Monday 12 February appearance on Late Night with Seth Meyers, the 30-year-old actor revealed that her nuptials to longtime girlfriend Bonnie Chance-Roberts went smoothly except for one hilariously awkward encounter.

The situation occurred while she was getting ready for the ceremony. She had just gotten out of the shower when she walked out over to her nightstand to check the time, only to have forgotten that she had not closed the curtains of the cabin she was staying in. Abby - one of her wife’s friends - was the one to catch her.

“I’m hunched over, butt-naked and I look up like this, like a gremlin in the night, and Bon’s friend Abby is standing in the glass door,” Feldstein recalled. “I’ve never screamed so hard in my entire life.”

“Because this is the worst way you want anyone to see you, let alone if you’re butt-naked on your wedding day,” she continued. “So Abby really gave me fright. But other than that it was perfect.”

Feldstein and her wife made their hand-written vows to each other at an old summer campground on a lake.

“I was so calm,” Feldstein told Meyers. “I just got to look at her and hear her vows, and it was perfect.”

She added that her close friend, Tony Award winner Ben Platt, sang the song “Something in the Way She Moves” by James Taylor during her first dance with her wife. She credited Platt’s rendition of the song with making her wedding that much more magical as well as unforgettable. She gushed: “It was just Ben’s buttery voice, accompanied by James and Bon, and we danced - it was so nice.”

Another famous friend, Sarah Paulson, was also in the wedding as one of Feldstein’s bridesmaids. After connecting on the set of Impeachment: American Crime Story, the pair remained close friends.

“When I asked her to be my bridesmaid, she started weeping, in such a sweet way,” Feldstein shared a photo of Paulson in tears during the ceremony. “So obviously, at the wedding, she was just overwhelmed.”

In 2018, sparks first flew between Lady Bird actor and her wife when they met during pre-production for the movie How to Build a Girl. In June of last year, they announced their engagement, with Feldstein posting photos on Instagram of Chance-Roberts proposing as well as snaps of the pair celebrating the happy news with their loved ones, including Feldstein’s famous older brother Jonah Hill.